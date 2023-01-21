Read full article on original website
Sooner Trio Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards
NORMAN – For the second time this season, a trio of Oklahoma gymnasts swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Danielle Sievers was named Gymnast of the Week, Allie Stern was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week. Sievers notched her fifth weekly league honor and first Big 12 Gymnast of the Week accolade. Stern earned her second weekly league honor with her last being in 2021. Torrez earned her second weekly conference honor and is the first repeat winner this season.
Oklahoma Claims Top Spot in Softball America Preseason Top 25
The two-time defending National Champions will start their quest for a third straight title on top of the softball world.
Road Test Awaits Sooners in Austin
NORMAN – No. 14 Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1) will put its five-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night when it heads to Austin, Texas, for a matchup with Texas (14-6, 5-2) at the new Moody Center. Tip between the Big 12's top two teams in the standings is set for 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Chris Plank will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network.
Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens is reportedly on the move. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the former three-star prospect is entering the transfer portal after coming to Norman from Penn State. The 5-foot-11 QB has 3-4 years of eligibility remaining. Bowens made his name starring at Bishop Gorman ...
Sooners Fall in Fort Worth to No. 11/11 TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma men's basketball fell to No. 11/11 TCU 79-52 on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. C.J. Noland scored a team-high 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Sam Godwin tallied nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Jalen Hill added eight points. TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12)...
Sooners Drop Match at No. 17 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 17 Ohio State, 5-2, on Sunday in Columbus. The Sooners kicked off the match with a clinched doubles point. Carmen and Ivana Corley grabbed the top-court 6-1 win over Isabella Boulais and Kolie Allen. To secure the opening point, No. 22 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth notched court two against Sydni Ratliff and Shelby Bereznyak 6-2.
Sooners Unanimous No. 1 in USA Softball Preseason Top 25
NORMAN — For the second straight season, the Oklahoma softball team enters the season as the unanimous No. 1 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25. USA Softball announced the preseason poll Tuesday. The Sooners received 625 points and all 25 first-place votes to hold the top spot...
No. 1 Oklahoma Matches Season High in Home Opener Against No. 5 Utah
NORMAN – In front of 7,013 fans – the third-best crowd in program history and OU's largest attendance for a home opener – the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team matched a season high with a 197.925 to win its home opener against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Sooners Set for Tuesday Clash at TCU
NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Fort Worth, Texas for a Tuesday matchup against No. 11/11 TCU. Tip is at 7 p.m. (CT) inside Schollmaier Arena. Tuesday's game against the Horned Frogs will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
Legendary Big Ten Coach Not Happy With League's Officiating
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team's performance against Indiana in yesterday's 82-69 loss. But he saved his harshest criticism for the officials in his postgame interviews. Speaking to the media after the game, Izzo admonished the officials for being so inconsistent ...
A little too much went wrong and not enough went right for Utah against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma
No. 5 Utah traveled to Oklahoma to take on the top-ranked Sooners and made too many uncharacteristic mistakes in an early season loss.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
OU Claims 7-0 Sweep Over UTSA
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team swept UTSA 7-0 on Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center to close their season-opener weekend. "It was great to get in here and finish off UTSA with the 7-0 victory," said head coach Nick Crowell. "It was a good match and challenge, they came in here ready to go. We had a great crowd out today and Sooner Nation really showed out. They were loud and we love having them out every time."
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
Madi Williams Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Nod
NORMAN – For the second time this season and fifth time in her career, Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday. Williams was critical in No. 14 Oklahoma's two victories on the week,...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
