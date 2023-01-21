NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team swept UTSA 7-0 on Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center to close their season-opener weekend. "It was great to get in here and finish off UTSA with the 7-0 victory," said head coach Nick Crowell. "It was a good match and challenge, they came in here ready to go. We had a great crowd out today and Sooner Nation really showed out. They were loud and we love having them out every time."

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO