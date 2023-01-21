What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was in middle school, I watched my first NFL Draft. I quickly noticed the emotion of the players as they were selected to pursue a dream that they’d spent their whole lives chasing. I remember feeling proud of those men without even knowing anything about them. I watched as the draft showed highlights from their packed-out college games and clips of their friends and families celebrating them. I hadn’t played football before then, but that was the first time I felt I could be a football player – I saw myself in the offensive linemen on that stage, and I was ready to pursue the sport until I no longer could.

