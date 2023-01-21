Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What Are Some Of The Biggest Bets On NFL Matches?
More than $125 billion in wagers have been placed on American sporting events since the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize the industry in 2018. In 2021, $52.7 billion will be wagered on sporting events. This number has been steadily rising ever since, with 45.2 million Americans betting on the NFL’s 2021–22 season, making it the single most popular sport on which the country placed bets. That’s a 36 percent increase over the 2020-21 season.
Revisiting the 2021 NFL Draft: One of the best classes ever?
One of the most fun exercises to do in draft circles is look back at past drafts and analyze how each teams picks faired. The 2021 NFL draft class is already a memorable one and could turn into one of the best draft classes ever. So, without further ado let’s...
Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Khalan Laborn the stand-out running back from Marshall tore it up this year. Laborn had a monster year in 2023 and earned an invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl. Laborn sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. NFL Draft Diamonds was created...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dylon Ross, DE, Ripon College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to find the ball and always find a way to be around the ball makes me a top prospect. I have an extremely high motor that does not allow me to quit or take a play off. I am always giving everything I have every game. There is nothing I want more than to have the ability to help my team win. I’m willing to put my body on the line to ensure my team wins.
Malaki Malaki, LB, Utah Tech | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Malaki Malaki the hard-hitting linebacker from Utah Tech recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Gavin Olsen, OL, Bentley University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was in middle school, I watched my first NFL Draft. I quickly noticed the emotion of the players as they were selected to pursue a dream that they’d spent their whole lives chasing. I remember feeling proud of those men without even knowing anything about them. I watched as the draft showed highlights from their packed-out college games and clips of their friends and families celebrating them. I hadn’t played football before then, but that was the first time I felt I could be a football player – I saw myself in the offensive linemen on that stage, and I was ready to pursue the sport until I no longer could.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Michael Marchese, TE, University of Illinois
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Grew up in a football family. Been playing my whole life. Has always been a passion of mine. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. Give my best effort to try to make it...
Stefon Diggs finally responds after snapping on the sidelines
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has finally responded to his critics after acting like a Diva over the weekend for not getting the ball. Diggs was definintely upset with Josh Allen for not getting the ball, and now he is responding to the critics on the web. Diggs defended...
NFL Transactions for January 23, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Cowboys. Bills signed OT Alec Anderson, DT Eli Ankou, QB Matt Barkley, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Zach Davidson, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram, Wr KeeSean Johnson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, C Greg Mancz, DB Kyler McMichael, WR Dezmon Patmor, ad OT Ryan Van Demark to a futures contract.
