Do you know that we just “hopped” into the Year of the Rabbit on January 22?. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, January 22 is the first day of the Year of the Rabbit, the 4th among the 12 zodiac animals (a complete list in order is Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig). For any baby born on January 22 and after in 2023, he or she is a “Little Bunny” as his/her zodiac sign is the rabbit! Being fast, always alert, and known for fertility, rabbits signal a year of prosperity with energy preservation and peace!

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO