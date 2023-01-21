Read full article on original website
Welcome To The Rabbit Year: A Guide To Lunar New Year Celebrations
This Lunar New Year marks the year of the rabbit, and it’s time to celebrate! But how do you mark this special occasion? This article is here to provide a creative guide for those looking to make their Lunar New Year celebrations extra special. Discover new ways to decorate your home, fun activities for all ages, and delicious recipes that are sure to bring luck in the upcoming Year of the Rabbit!
What’s lion dancing, why it’s a part of the new year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lunar New Year is a big deal in Hawai’i. With the influx of Chinese immigrants to the islands over a hundred years ago came a deeply traditional life. One of those traditions is the lion dance. But, where does this tradition come from? China has never had lions. And, how did the […]
thezoereport.com
Zara Home Is Betting Big On This Color Palette For Spring
Late in 2022, TZR sat down with interior designers to pick their brains on the biggest trends to come in the new year. Of those they shared, an increase of warm hues like camel and taupe was one of their biggest predictions. “We are embracing beautiful warm-toned woods, velvet throw pillows in taupe greige, cozy throw blankets in varying neutrals, and textured vintage planters,” said Leia T. Ward of LTW Design at the time. It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the experts we spoke to were correct in this forecast — especially since it’s the defining theme of Zara Home’s just-launched spring 2023 collection.
Italian Trade Agency Debuts New Video Series To Protect True Old World Quality
Genuine integrity has long been a hallmark of great Italian food. From oils and cheeses to what is served by top chefs around the globe, the Italian food industry has repeatedly taken that extra mile to protect its reputation. With that spirit, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA, previously Italian Trade...
How a Food Tour of Israel Made My Heart Break from Nostalgia—And Mended It Again
This past fall, I was fortunate enough to be invited on a weeklong food and wine tour across Israel. (Food writing is a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it.) My mouth instantly started to water at the prospect of feasting on Mediterranean-meets-Middle Eastern fare. Think: hot-out-of-the-oven pitas, fresh-caught fish, and plant-based spreads and salads aplenty—naturally served alongside a glass of vino or a chilled bottle of Goldstar, the country’s most famous domestic beer. But more than that, I was thrilled to revisit the place I called home for most of my 20s: Tel Aviv, which would be our final destination.
‘We have to rethink the industry’: fine dining’s future in doubt as Noma calls it a day
If what tickles your tastebuds for supper is duck brain served in the skull, edible pine cones, sweetbreads in reindeer moss and dried plum and pheasant heart followed by a berry-leather and black-garlic beetle, you’d better get a move on. Noma, the fine-dining restaurant in Copenhagen on whose winter...
sneakernews.com
Extra Butter Looks To The Horror Classic Suspiria For Their Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0”
NYC-based boutique Extra Butter is returning to its cinephile roots with their upcoming collaboration with Italian sportswear brand Diadora. Following up their 2016 release dubbed “Giallo“, Extra Butter once again looks toward the Italian horror genre for their S.8000 design, specifically using Dario Argento’s classic film Suspiria from 1977 to inform the design selections.
macaronikid.com
The Year of the Rabbit: A Word of Blessing
Do you know that we just “hopped” into the Year of the Rabbit on January 22?. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, January 22 is the first day of the Year of the Rabbit, the 4th among the 12 zodiac animals (a complete list in order is Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig). For any baby born on January 22 and after in 2023, he or she is a “Little Bunny” as his/her zodiac sign is the rabbit! Being fast, always alert, and known for fertility, rabbits signal a year of prosperity with energy preservation and peace!
