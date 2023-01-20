Read full article on original website
'Low-cost rental housing in Charlotte is fast disappearing,' Church community addressing affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local church community is seeking solutions in addressing the affordable housing crisis in the Queen City. First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte hosted a faith-in-housing summit Sunday afternoon. It brought together several affordable housing experts from the area. As the Charlotte population continues to grow so...
Black-led organization awarded $1.3 million to expand affordable housing
Freedom Fighting Missionaries, a Charlotte-based re-entry program that helps eliminate barriers for the formerly incarcerated, has been awarded a significant amount of funding from the county to expand its affordable housing efforts. Of the original $5 million the organization requested, it will receive $1.3 million. The funding it receives will...
Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Charlotte area expert’s tips for tax season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tips from a Charlotte area tax preparation service as Monday marks the start of tax filing season
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city
In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
Why Dinner Reservations In Charlotte North Carolina Are Harder To Get
The Queen’s Feast wraps up soon in Charlotte. And, chances are, you may have taken part in the many offerings from local restaurants. Aside from the special event, have you noticed that getting dinner reservations in Charlotte, North Carolina is not so easy? You aren’t alone in noticing the trend. Axios Charlotte reports recent Open Table data suggests Charlotte diners returned in droves post-pandemic shut downs. Obviously, the restaurant industry took a big hit from COVID. Back in March 2020, Open Table analyzed numbers to guage COVID impact on restaurants worldwide. They compared data across 2020, 2021 and 2022 compared to the same time period in 2019. Of course, seated dining sharply decreased in 2020. However, by summer of 2021, numbers started to return to those of 2019 before the pandemic. Furthermore, Charlotte seems to be outpacing most cities around North Carolina. Raleigh had 9% fewer reservations in October 2022 compared to 2019. Charlotte experienced 17% more during the same time period.
Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
Class 72: Graduates of free Charlotte culinary program leave with tears of pride and joy
“Talk about a smile that is worth a thousand words, right?” Ahlert said of a graduate proudly holding his certificate as he posed for a photo.
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
Chester Schools on “Secure Hold” as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls to Middle School
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District sent out the following message to parents this Monday morning after Chester Middle School received phone calls regarding violence against the school. “Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the...
As nursing shortage plagues hospital systems, second-career nurses have stepped up
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A nursing shortage has been plaguing hospital systems nationwide and in the Carolinas. The pandemic added a lot of strain, pushing some into retirement, but pay and burnout have also contributed. Like so many other hospitals, Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill has had to...
Body shop owner says someone stole insurance checks from mail
CHARLOTTE — Eric Foxx owns 5 Star Auto Collision on South Boulevard in Charlotte. His business operates as many body shops do — insurance companies issue paper checks for car repairs, so he relies heavily on the mail. Foxx says two checks totaling almost $13,000 did not make...
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 22nd
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 22nd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Rock Hill teacher receives 2022 Educator of the Year award
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher is being recognized for her passion, dedication and ability to "change lives." Gloria Masterton, a social studies teacher at Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, was recently awarded the 2022 Educator of the Year finalist award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
