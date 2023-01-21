Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Florida's DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
(The Center Square) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed legislation, teachers will have their paychecks protected, while...
DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing criticism after his administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida schools, the latest curriculum-related action by the governor to draw fierce backlash. The DeSantis administration made the move earlier this month, when it sent a letter to the College Board Florida Partnership arguing…
US News and World Report
Mississippi Doctor Against Vaccine Mandate Runs for Governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary...
Florida blocks high school African American studies class
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to...
Florida nixes African American studies course, claims it ‘lacks educational value’
The Florida Department of Education left the door open for possibly accepting the course eventually, but only if the content is tweaked to meet state guidelines.
US News and World Report
Nevada Governor Touts Education Investment, Suspends Gas Tax
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
Missouri's abortion ban declares 'Almighty God is the author of life.' Faith leaders beg to differ in new suit.
They say the ban violates their religious freedom by subjecting them to "the religious dictates of others."
US News and World Report
7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested...
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a series of proposed gun laws Monday in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership, including a statewide ban on open carrying expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont revealed his latest plans...
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
Alabama gun owners weigh in on state’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners are voicing their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without […]
Minnesota Democrat argues for menstrual products in boys' bathrooms: 'Not all who menstruate are female'
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would require all public and charter schools to make menstrual products available in girl and boy restrooms.
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
US News and World Report
5 Dead in Wyoming Highway Crashes Caused by Wrong-Way Driver
SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement. Highway Patrol troopers got word...
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
