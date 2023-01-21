ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing criticism after his administration rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida schools, the latest curriculum-related action by the governor to draw fierce backlash. The DeSantis administration made the move earlier this month, when it sent a letter to the College Board Florida Partnership arguing…
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Mississippi Doctor Against Vaccine Mandate Runs for Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Nevada Governor Touts Education Investment, Suspends Gas Tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening...
NEVADA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
US News and World Report

5 Dead in Wyoming Highway Crashes Caused by Wrong-Way Driver

SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement. Highway Patrol troopers got word...
WYOMING STATE

