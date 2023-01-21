Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Related
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Memphis police beat man like 'human piñata' - lawyers
A 29-year-old black man who died after a police traffic stop in Tennessee was beaten like a "human piñata", lawyers for his family said. Tyre Nichols died of unspecified injuries on 10 January, three days after he was stopped by Memphis police for reckless driving. His family on Monday...
Tyre Nichols Body Cam Footage Is 'Disgusting,' Councilman Warns
Five police officers have been dismissed in Memphis following the 29-year-old's death in hospital days after complaining of breathing trouble during his arrest.
Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
5 Memphis police officers fired after traffic stop leads to hospitalization, death of Tyre Nichols
Five Memphis police officers were fired Friday after the chief said they violated department policies during a traffic stop in Tennessee this month that ended with the hospitalization and death of a 29-year-old man. An administrative investigation by the Memphis police found that the officers allegedly violated multiple policies, including...
New Photograph Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody
Tyre Nichols, 29, died days after he was arrested and beaten by officers in Tennessee, his family says.
Family of Memphis man who died after traffic stop ask police to release video footage
The family of a Memphis man who was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop with police are demanding the official release of body camera and surveillance footage from the encounter. Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Memphis police officers stopped him for reckless driving...
Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.
Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Comments / 2