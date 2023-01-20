ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bhawna Arora

Earn Money through Affiliate marketing

What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
salestechstar.com

Very Rebrands to Reflect Their Partner-First Process

Very, an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, announced a rebrand that reflects their partner-first approach to delivering powerful IoT solutions. The new brand now represents the unforgettable customer and employee experience the company has always offered. The Very team meets complex problems with bold...
TheStreet

These Startups May Become the Next Expedia or PayPal

Are you someone who likes to invest in technology-stock IPOs or in tech stocks shortly after their IPOs? If so, you might take a look at CoworkingCafe’s list of the top 10 tech startups. CoworkingCafe is an online browsing and booking site for coworking spaces. The list includes the...
salestechstar.com

Outsell Announces Strategic Leadership Updates, Appoints John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales

Seasoned automotive experts will deliver best-in-class customer experience while expanding company’s nationwide portfolio. Outsell, a data and technology company with the automotive industry’s leading Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), announced its latest strategic leadership investment with the appointment of seasoned automotive experts John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales. Both positions report to John Clavadetscher, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Outsell.
salestechstar.com

IntegriChain Appoints Josh Halpern Chief Executive Officer

-Kevin Leininger Transitions to Executive Chairman. -Additional Executive Promotions in Solutions Delivery and India Operations. IntegriChain, delivering pharma’s only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, announced the appointment of Joshua Halpern, co-founder and current President and Chief Operating Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective February 1, 2023. Kevin Leininger, current CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and remain active in the business strategy. In addition, Sachin Sadekar has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Managing Director, India Operations, and Jeff Tanner has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Solution Delivery, also effective February 1, 2023.
ZDNet

Singapore firms expect business impact from metaverse, ESG

Metaverse and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) are amongst top five innovations businesses in Singapore believe will have an impact on their business over the next 12 months. These technologies will present opportunities and challenges, including difficulty in accessing relevant ESG data. Some 82% of businesses said metaverse would have...
salestechstar.com

Extenet Announces Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer Scott Pomykalski

Extenet, the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure solutions, announced the appointment of Scott Pomykalski to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Pomykalski will be responsible for leading Extenet’s customer acquisition, outreach and relations efforts. “I’m very excited to bring Scott on board to lead our customer acquisition efforts....
crowdfundinsider.com

Bond Investment Platform IndiaBonds Appoints Vishal Goenka as CEO

IndiaBonds announces the appointment of a new CEO to drive strategic growth and innovation and is set to welcome its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mr. Vishal Goenka. Prior to joining IndiaBonds, Vishal was “a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Singapore, Global Markets, for many years and held various leadership roles across Sales and Trading.”
salestechstar.com

Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence

Konect.ai, the leading AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership and presence at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas on January 27-29, 2023. The partnership is a holistic...
DALLAS, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

How one advisor built his practice through a Facebook group

When Andy Panko started his Facebook group, Retirement Planning Education, in April 2020, his goal was to grow the group to 1,000 members by the end of the year. Instead, he hit that goal in only a few months, and the group kept on growing to the point where it is at more than 37,000 members today.
salestechstar.com

Paddle Recognised Among Notable SAAS Recurring Billing Solutions for Digital Business Professionals

Paddle is one of 42 notable vendors included in “The SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions Landscape, Q1 2023” report. Paddle, the payments infrastructure provider for B2B SaaS companies, has been listed by Forrester as one of 42 notable SaaS recurring billing vendors. According to the Forrester report, The SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions Landscape, Q1 2023, SaaS recurring billing solutions can help businesses better manage their billing models and deliver insights into recurring customers and revenue.

