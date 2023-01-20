Read full article on original website
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
My company made $1 million in its first year during the 2008 financial crisis. My advice for entrepreneurs is to start now — here's why.
Dave Allen quit his job at WPP during the 2008 financial crisis to start a brand agency that turned over £10 million in 2022.
JPMorgan CEO says remote work isn't good for young people and managers, but can be 'perfectly reasonable' for coders and women with caregiver concerns
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said remote work can help women because the pandemic "taught us the burden on women" as primary caretakers "is enormous."
salestechstar.com
Very Rebrands to Reflect Their Partner-First Process
Very, an IoT technology firm led by a team of expert problem solvers, announced a rebrand that reflects their partner-first approach to delivering powerful IoT solutions. The new brand now represents the unforgettable customer and employee experience the company has always offered. The Very team meets complex problems with bold...
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
These Startups May Become the Next Expedia or PayPal
Are you someone who likes to invest in technology-stock IPOs or in tech stocks shortly after their IPOs? If so, you might take a look at CoworkingCafe’s list of the top 10 tech startups. CoworkingCafe is an online browsing and booking site for coworking spaces. The list includes the...
5 Proptech Startups That Are Innovating the Real Estate Space: MyTower, Alfred, Casavo, Homelight, TurboTenant
The real estate industry is constantly evolving and technology is playing an increasingly important role in shaping its future. Property tech startups are at the forefront of this change, using innovation and data to disrupt traditional real estate practices and improve the experience for buyers, sellers, and renters alike.
‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.
salestechstar.com
Outsell Announces Strategic Leadership Updates, Appoints John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales
Seasoned automotive experts will deliver best-in-class customer experience while expanding company’s nationwide portfolio. Outsell, a data and technology company with the automotive industry’s leading Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), announced its latest strategic leadership investment with the appointment of seasoned automotive experts John Degnan to Vice President of Major Accounts and Anthony Gjonaj to Vice President of Sales. Both positions report to John Clavadetscher, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Outsell.
salestechstar.com
IntegriChain Appoints Josh Halpern Chief Executive Officer
-Kevin Leininger Transitions to Executive Chairman. -Additional Executive Promotions in Solutions Delivery and India Operations. IntegriChain, delivering pharma’s only comprehensive technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing platform for data-driven commercialization, announced the appointment of Joshua Halpern, co-founder and current President and Chief Operating Officer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective February 1, 2023. Kevin Leininger, current CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and remain active in the business strategy. In addition, Sachin Sadekar has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Managing Director, India Operations, and Jeff Tanner has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Solution Delivery, also effective February 1, 2023.
Second-Generation Entrepreneur Shares 4 Lessons on Impact of Entrepreneurship in the Home
“If you know how to sell, you won’t be broke a day in your life.” My dad, Keith Williams, the Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and serial entrepreneur, has told me this since before I could legally hold down a job. For most of my life, my...
ZDNet
Singapore firms expect business impact from metaverse, ESG
Metaverse and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) are amongst top five innovations businesses in Singapore believe will have an impact on their business over the next 12 months. These technologies will present opportunities and challenges, including difficulty in accessing relevant ESG data. Some 82% of businesses said metaverse would have...
salestechstar.com
Extenet Announces Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer Scott Pomykalski
Extenet, the premier privately-held provider of digital infrastructure solutions, announced the appointment of Scott Pomykalski to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Pomykalski will be responsible for leading Extenet’s customer acquisition, outreach and relations efforts. “I’m very excited to bring Scott on board to lead our customer acquisition efforts....
crowdfundinsider.com
Bond Investment Platform IndiaBonds Appoints Vishal Goenka as CEO
IndiaBonds announces the appointment of a new CEO to drive strategic growth and innovation and is set to welcome its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mr. Vishal Goenka. Prior to joining IndiaBonds, Vishal was “a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Singapore, Global Markets, for many years and held various leadership roles across Sales and Trading.”
salestechstar.com
Konect.ai and TotalCX Announce Strategic Partnership and NADA Show Presence
Konect.ai, the leading AI-powered SMS platform for automotive dealerships, and TotalCX (formerly InteractiveTel), a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership and presence at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas on January 27-29, 2023. The partnership is a holistic...
How one advisor built his practice through a Facebook group
When Andy Panko started his Facebook group, Retirement Planning Education, in April 2020, his goal was to grow the group to 1,000 members by the end of the year. Instead, he hit that goal in only a few months, and the group kept on growing to the point where it is at more than 37,000 members today.
salestechstar.com
Paddle Recognised Among Notable SAAS Recurring Billing Solutions for Digital Business Professionals
Paddle is one of 42 notable vendors included in “The SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions Landscape, Q1 2023” report. Paddle, the payments infrastructure provider for B2B SaaS companies, has been listed by Forrester as one of 42 notable SaaS recurring billing vendors. According to the Forrester report, The SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions Landscape, Q1 2023, SaaS recurring billing solutions can help businesses better manage their billing models and deliver insights into recurring customers and revenue.
