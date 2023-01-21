Read full article on original website
Guy Rabey, 63, of Tawas City
Guy Joseph Rabey, age 63, of Tawas City, Michigan, former resident of Harrisville, Michigan died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Guy was born on October 17, 1959 the son of Lawrence and Dolores (Lemieux) Rabey in Detroit, Michigan. Guy graduated from Alcona High School class of 1977, after graduation he...
Paul Kortier, 93, of Hillman
Paul C. Kortier, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Paul Carl Kortier was born in Flat Rock on July 23, 1929, to the late Omer and Florence (Bruskotter) Kortier. On September 15, 1954, he married Cecile L. Tortorelli. Paul was proud to serve 35 years in the Military, US Army (2 years), the Air National Guard (33 years). He was also a truck driver for 35 years, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He served as an usher and greeter of St. Augustine Catholic Church for many years, as well as volunteering on the Board of Directors of Michigan Lakes and Streams (25 years).
Manfred Boehmer, 71, of Prudenville
Manfred Boehmer, age 71, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw with his loving family by his side. Manfred was born on May 16, 1951 in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He and his loving wife, Diane were married in October, 1982 in Marion. Manfred and his wife were the proud owners of the Swiss Inn, Bay Breeze Inn, and Northern Linen Service in the Prudenville area for many years. He enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting, watching formula one racing, hockey, traveling and building and fixing anything that he possibly could. Manfred played on a semi-pro soccer team in Germany and continued to love watching the games.
Lela Cohoon, 95, of Hillman
Lela Alene Cohoon, 95, of Hillman, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at MyMichigan Medical Center – Alpena. Lela Alene Slight was born in Reed City on December 10, 1927, to the late Floyd and Alberta (Sims). On May 21, 1949, she married Murel Cohoon. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, gardening and traveling with her husband with their camper.
Emma Elkie, 86, of Hillman
Emma Lou Elkie, 86, of Hillman passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at home. Emma Lou Ferguson was born October 23, 1936, in Hillman to the late Ralph and Emily (Sumerix) Ferguson. In April 1999, she married James Elkie. Emma was a member of Hillman United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking, crocheting, and knitting.
Jerry Ehinger, 95, of West Branch
Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Ehinger, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on February 9, 1927 in West Branch, MI, to parents Anthony and Elizabeth (Winter) Ehinger, the youngest of 11 children. Jerry was a lifelong resident of...
