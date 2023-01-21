Manfred Boehmer, age 71, of Prudenville passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw with his loving family by his side. Manfred was born on May 16, 1951 in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He and his loving wife, Diane were married in October, 1982 in Marion. Manfred and his wife were the proud owners of the Swiss Inn, Bay Breeze Inn, and Northern Linen Service in the Prudenville area for many years. He enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting, watching formula one racing, hockey, traveling and building and fixing anything that he possibly could. Manfred played on a semi-pro soccer team in Germany and continued to love watching the games.

PRUDENVILLE, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO