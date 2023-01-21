Read full article on original website
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
12tomatoes.com
How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat
There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Dashboard Footage Shows Car Dealership Manager Mocking Customer: "This Guy Has Gotta Be Gay"
A word of advice: Trust no one. A man recently went to a car dealership searching for a new set of wheels. As he was test-driving one of the dealership's for-sale vehicles, the dealership manager and a salesperson decided to take the customer's car out for a little bit of a joyride.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
