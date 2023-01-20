ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Armed Suspect Deceased After Firing at Law Enforcement

Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched southeast of Crestline after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at residents. Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect driving a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid

One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS

