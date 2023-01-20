Read full article on original website
Related
sentineltimes.com
Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Banquet
Thursday, January 12th the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce held the annual banquet at Baxter Springs Country Club. Magician Kevin Wade entertained everyone with his comedian and magical act. In addition to his magical act during the day Mr. Wade is the principal at Central Elementary School. For more information or to book Mr. Wade for an event contact him at magiciakevinwade.com.
sentineltimes.com
Armed Suspect Deceased After Firing at Law Enforcement
Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched southeast of Crestline after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at residents. Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect driving a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he...
sentineltimes.com
Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid
One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
Comments / 0