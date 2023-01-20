Thursday, January 12th the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce held the annual banquet at Baxter Springs Country Club. Magician Kevin Wade entertained everyone with his comedian and magical act. In addition to his magical act during the day Mr. Wade is the principal at Central Elementary School. For more information or to book Mr. Wade for an event contact him at magiciakevinwade.com.

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO