Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Trev Alberts on the radio: Rhule's work pace and connecting skills impress the Husker A.D.
We're not keeping score yet, but as far as Trev Alberts is concerned, Matt Rhule has been hitting the right notes in his first two months on the job. Nebraska's athletics director and Husker head football coach spent some time in Omaha on Monday as they made some rounds meeting with donors.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity
Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers
Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter. Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.
Huskers make top five for 2024 Miami defender
Nebraska made the top five for a 2024 defensive lineman from Miami on Monday. Columbus (Fla.) defensive lineman Daylen Russell announced a top five of Louisville, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska and UCF. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Russell was offered by Nebraska assistant Terrance Knighton back in December, and is coming off...
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to Huskers
Nebraska football had a busy day on Monday, with several commitments. Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles was one of them. Charles reunites with Bob Wager, who used to coach him at Arlington Martin High School. The wideout made the announcement on Twitter.
kmaland.com
4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
3 News Now
Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American
Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?
Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
247Sports
Former Nebraska assistant Travis Fisher headed to ACC, per report
Former Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has reportedly found a new coaching home for next season. According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fisher will be the new secondary coach at Syracuse after spending five seasons at Nebraska. Prior to coming to Nebraska along with Scott Frost...
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
klkntv.com
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got its second transfer portal addition from Georgia on Sunday. Tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit, announced he was coming to Nebraska in a Twitter post. The Georgia native began his college career in 2020 with LSU, where he was voted to...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
doniphanherald.com
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Fairfield Sun Times
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
247Sports
70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0