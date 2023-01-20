ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State players granted special NFL Draft eligibility

By George Stockburger
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

(WHTM) — Three members of the Nittany Lions 2022 Rose Bowl team received special eligibility from the NFL to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL announced that 69 players were granted special eligibility after meeting the league’s three-year eligibility rule and submitting a written application foregoing their remaining college eligibility.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr, tight end Brenton Strange, and wide receiver Parker Washington each were named on the list for receiving special eligibility.

Porter Jr., the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, was projected on Friday to be a top 12 pick by NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

In his first mock draft of the 2023 NFL Draft season, Jeremiah projected Porter Jr. to be drafted by the Houston Texans with the 12th overall pick.

During Penn State’s 2022 season, Porter Jr. had a career-high 11 pass deflections, the third most in the Big Ten.

Washington declares for the NFL Draft

Porter Jr. declared for the NFL Draft in November and did not play in the Rose Bowl victory for Penn State.

Washington played 32 games for Penn State with 12 touchdowns and more than 1,900 receiving yards. He had a career-high 11 catches in the 44-31 loss to second-ranked Ohio State on Oct. 29 but was declared out for the season in late November with an undisclosed injury.

Strange appeared in four seasons for Penn State with a career-high 32 catches and five touchdowns as a redshirt junior last year. The 6-foot-3 tight end declared for the NFL Draft and opted into the Rose Bowl but did not record a catch.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27 in Kansas City.

