HENDERSON — Vance County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped Raleigh police arrest a man this week in connection with a homicide that happened nearly two years ago.

Dontavion H. Miller, 22, is now in the Wake County Jail and is being held without bond. He faces a charge of first-degree murder. Reports in WRAL and other Raleigh media outlets say he’s charged in connection with the Feb. 25, 2021, shooting of Steve Alphonso Martin, 38.