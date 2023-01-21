The moment I saw Cate Blanchett’s recent look, I realized I was doing accessories all wrong. And honestly, you probably are, too. Hear me out. The Tár actress was recently photographed walking around New York City, and anyone who lives in the Big Apple knows that a big part of life here is… schlepping. We schlepp our groceries from the Upper East Side to the Upper West! We schlepp laundry from our apartment to the laundromat. We schlepp everything, and because of this, micro bags aren’t always practical. Instead, big, roomy totes are a New Yorker’s saving grace, but sometimes, it seems like one just isn’t enough.That's where the genius of Blanchett’s latest outfit comes into the picture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO