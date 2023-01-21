Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
In Style
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
It seems like pants are so last year, and honestly, I’m not that mad about it. Will I partake in the pantless trend? Probably not, unless I'm at home. Will I continue to admire the panache it takes to pull it off? Absolutely. We’re so used to seeing supermodels...
In Style
Anne Hathaway's Cozy, Monochromatic Travel Outfit Featured the Most Gigantic Puffer Coat
From sky-high heels to pantsless blazer moments, it’s safe to say that we’re well in the midst of an Anne Hathaway style Renaissance. And while the actress has certainly proven that she knows how to dazzle during big events (see: high-profile red carpets and New York Fashion Week shows), her latest appearance showed that even a trip to the airport now calls for an expertly-curated trendy (and cozy!), look.
In Style
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
It’s officially awards season, and TBH, I’m getting a little bored of all the ultra-polished looks. While I love overanalyzing the details on Margot Robbie’s Versace gown or Lily James’ vintage waves, there comes a point where it’s even more refreshing to see stars doing the bare minimum (in style, of course!). Take one of Hailey Bieber’s recent looks, for instance: On a walk around Los Angeles, the supermodel paired an oversized sweatshirt from Drew House (husband, Justin Bieber’s clothing line) with sunnies and a pair of incredibly comfy dad sneakers. It was giving ‘cool girl’ like no designer gown ever could.
In Style
Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps
Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have a lot more in common than just their looks. It appears Martin has developed her mother's passion for fashion and inherited her front row seat at Fashion Week, to boot. The daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023 show in Paris on Monday. Not only was she a spitting image of her famous mother, but the moment also confirmed one Karl Lagerfeld's predictions.
In Style
Cate Blanchett Just Made a Case for Two Bags in One Outfit
The moment I saw Cate Blanchett’s recent look, I realized I was doing accessories all wrong. And honestly, you probably are, too. Hear me out. The Tár actress was recently photographed walking around New York City, and anyone who lives in the Big Apple knows that a big part of life here is… schlepping. We schlepp our groceries from the Upper East Side to the Upper West! We schlepp laundry from our apartment to the laundromat. We schlepp everything, and because of this, micro bags aren’t always practical. Instead, big, roomy totes are a New Yorker’s saving grace, but sometimes, it seems like one just isn’t enough.That's where the genius of Blanchett’s latest outfit comes into the picture.
In Style
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
From cherry-red corset dresses (styled with matching stockings) to sexy Schiaparelli belted tops, Anya Taylor-Joy has yet to meet a corset she hasn’t liked. But while the actress may be more than familiar with the waist-cinching trend, she recently took a slight style departure by reaching for a version of the structured silhouette that was a bit more daring — but no less chic — in honor of Paris Fashion Week.
In Style
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Fashion is art, and Doja Cat is the canvas. At least such was the case at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 runway extravaganza held at Petit Palais in Paris today, where the singer singlehandedly shut down the show with her out-of-this-world look. Owning her over-the-top style star status, Doja...
In Style
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Kaia Gerber secured her first modeling gig at the mere age of 10 years old (for Versace, of course), and four years later, she starred in a Miu Miu eyewear campaign. Some (especially those engaging in the current nepotism conversation) could say that her path was paved by her two famous model parents: Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, of whom she is also a spitting image. And now the young actress and model is addressing the nepo-baby topic in a new interview.
In Style
How Converse Became Fashion's Favorite Sneaker
Demi Lovato once begged the question, “Who says I can’t wear my converse with my dress?”. Answer: Baby, not us. After all, to the fashion lover who prefers a fresh pair of kicks over break-your-ankle platform heels, Converse's black and white All-Star logo is as iconic as a Louboutin red bottom.
In Style
Dua Lipa Paired Her Butt-Length Braid with a '90s Zig-Zag Part
Dua Lipa is redefining the '90s revival one beauty moment after another. From spiky space buns to glittered eye shadow and straight side bangs, the pop star is bring back pre-Y2K glam loudly and proudly — and yesterday, she reintroduced yet another nineties-inspired look that we thought we'd never see again: zig-zag parts.
In Style
Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Just Addressed the Internet Theories About "Flowers"
In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus’s new self-love anthem “Flowers” proves she can take herself dancing and break records as the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history. But the biggest buzz around this break-up hit is the fan theories, where all the roads lead to the artist’s ex, Liam Hemsworth.
In Style
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
No stranger to all-black outfits and singing about the joys of breaking hearts, Dove Cameron is a goth girl's bestie. But for Haute Couture Week, which is going down in Paris right now, she swapped all that dark energy for a full-skirted gown in bubblegum pink. It was a look that leaned much more fairy-tale princess than man-eating vampire and, of course, the multi-hyphenate star looked every bit herself.
In Style
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
As one of the biggest supermodels, maybe ever, it’s no question that Bella Hadid has her pulse on what’s trending. But while we often look to the A-lister’s wardrobe when crafting the perfect model-off-duty vibe or searching for outfit inspo on a night out, there are also plenty of Bella-approved looks that many of us would agree only she can pull off.
15 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides That Prove Wedding Season 2023 Is Gonna Be Yet Another Nightmare
"Is it tacky for my future sister-in-law to get engaged two months before my wedding? I feel like she should've gotten engaged months earlier or at this point just wait until after our wedding."
In Style
Ami Colé's Latest Lip Oil Is Perfect for Valentine's Day
With so much already on the market, launching a beauty brand of any kind in the 2020s isn't easy. Yet somehow, Ami Colé has managed to get it right. By focusing on Black and PoC consumers, CEO and founder Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye created a line that was perfect for the makeup minimalist — and the collection quickly amassed a cult-following.
In Style
I Tried the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Uses, and My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
For as long as I can remember, I’ve dealt with rough under-eye skin. Not only do I have dark circles, but I also have extremely dry skin that tends to flake and peel around my eyes. I’ve tried countless eye creams that have either softened my skin or brightened my hyperpigmentation, but never both — that is, until I tried the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Caffeine Eye Contour Cream.
In Style
Hilary Duff Teased a Major 'How I Met Your Mother' Character Coming to 'How I Met Your Father'
Cobie Smulders's Robin Scherbatsky isn't the only How I Met Your Mother star coming to Hilary Duff's spin-off, How I Met Your Father. In a new interview, Duff said that fans can expect another beloved character to come back as the show preps to drop its sophomore season. However, like any well-seasoned vet, Duff didn't reveal too much. All she said was that it was a "dream come true" to work with whoever's set to return to the crew and that she hoped that eventually, she'd love to have everyone from the original series join in on the fun.
In Style
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Hilton shared the news late Tuesday night and shared a statement with People, saying that she is excited to start a family and has always dreamed of being a mother. Hilton and Reum married in 2021 with a three-day ceremony after dating for a little longer than a year.
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Public opinion on concealers has changed a lot since I first started wearing makeup. Back in 2016, several swipes of a way-too-light shade was considered the gold standard, and while I’m loving the natural approach that’s recently been popularized on TikTok, my super-dark, super-stubborn under-eye circles are not. The small, carefully placed dabs of product are comically ineffective in covering up my tired skin, which is why I literally cackled after seeing a video of Hailey Bieber applying microscopic amounts of her go-to concealer. However, when it comes to beauty, I’m a not-so-subtle stan of the supermodel. So naturally, I immediately looked into the formula and was swayed to try it out for myself after reading countless glowing reviews.
In Style
Travis Barker's New Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian usually show their love with public displays of affection, cute Instagram posts, and red carpet kisses. But this weekend, Barker paid tribute to his wife in a way that only he could. On Sunday, the Blink-182 star shared an Instagram carousel with a series of...
