South Dakota State

moodycountyenterprise.com

Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre

As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate

PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House.  The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will […] The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the organization’s opposition to the bill, which it’s calling dangerous and unnecessary.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota News Watch

Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes

Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bill filings would change under Randolph plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes

LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

A look at the week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 23, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kccrradio.com

Senate Committee Gives Final Approval To Bill To Strengthen The Penalty For Attempting To Murder Law Enforcement Officer

PIERRE — A bill to put more more prison time behind trying to kill police officers or sheriff’s deputies in South Dakota has finally cleared a South Dakota Senate committee. Senate Bill 48 would double the possible penalty for someone convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer to 50 years from 25. The bill had approval of the full committee but needed a prison-jail population estimate. Senator David Wheeler of Huron supported the bill…
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

