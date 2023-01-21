Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Nebraska
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
FYI, Those Mini Bottles of Fireball Sold at Gas Stations Aren't Actually Whiskey
...and people are mad enough to sue.
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
Kansas, Missouri drivers' car insurance set to rise in 2023
Your car insurance rates may rise this year, according to a new report by Value Penguin, a consumer research company.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
Hundreds Share Videos of Massive Meteor Exploding Over Missouri
A space rock turned night into day when it exploded over Missouri early Saturday morning. Hundreds reporting seeing the meteor and many shared video of what they witnessed. According to the American Meteor Society, this meteor burned up in the atmosphere over Missouri at approximately 3:37am Saturday, January 21, 2023. As of this writing, nearly 100 people filed official reports. Here are some of the videos shared from many different locations including, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and even as far south as Mississippi.
SWIHTF Seeking Applicants for Home Ownership Assistance Program
(Atlantic) Iowa mortgage rates are rising, and the Southwest Iowa, Housing Trust Fund, offers a program that can help. Southwest Iowa Planning Council Grant Specialist Ann Anstey says the program is called the Homeownership Assistance Program. She says it is made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Finance Authority to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund. “This is a great program for people who want to own a home,” said Anstey.
What’s Missouri’s Smallest Town? – Don’t Blink or You’ll Miss It
Yes, Missouri is known partially for its big metros of St. Louis and Kansas City. But, I could argue that the real character of the Show Me State is defined by the smallest communities. What is the smallest town in Missouri? Don't blink driving through or you'll miss it. There...
kttn.com
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri scratchers player scores $1M prize
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip in the 2700 block of Dunn Road. The winner, who played the “Millionaire Blowout” game, officially claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis on Jan. 12.
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
