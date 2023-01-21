ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College

NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX2Now

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident

A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
1070 KHMO-AM

Hundreds Share Videos of Massive Meteor Exploding Over Missouri

A space rock turned night into day when it exploded over Missouri early Saturday morning. Hundreds reporting seeing the meteor and many shared video of what they witnessed. According to the American Meteor Society, this meteor burned up in the atmosphere over Missouri at approximately 3:37am Saturday, January 21, 2023. As of this writing, nearly 100 people filed official reports. Here are some of the videos shared from many different locations including, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and even as far south as Mississippi.
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

SWIHTF Seeking Applicants for Home Ownership Assistance Program

(Atlantic) Iowa mortgage rates are rising, and the Southwest Iowa, Housing Trust Fund, offers a program that can help. Southwest Iowa Planning Council Grant Specialist Ann Anstey says the program is called the Homeownership Assistance Program. She says it is made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Finance Authority to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund. “This is a great program for people who want to own a home,” said Anstey.
IOWA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri scratchers player scores $1M prize

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip in the 2700 block of Dunn Road. The winner, who played the “Millionaire Blowout” game, officially claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis on Jan. 12.
MISSOURI STATE

