Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Swedish fintech start-up Anyfin lands €30m Series C funding
Swedish fintech start-up Anyfin has secured €30 million in a Series C funding round as it looks to accelerate its growth across Europe. The round was led by existing investor Northzone with participation from Accel, EQT Ventures, FinTech Collective, Quadrille Capital, Augmentum FinTech, and Citi Ventures. The latest capital...
fintechfutures.com
United Heritage Credit Union taps NCR for ATM-as-a-Service solution
Enterprise tech provider NCR Corporation has agreed a deal with United Heritage Credit Union (UHCU) to run the firm’s ATM fleet via its ATM-as-a-Service (ATMaaS) solution. The credit union will have access to the full suite of ATM capabilities offered by NCR’s ATMaaS offering, including cash management, maintenance and servicing, software and transaction processing.
fintechfutures.com
Cartoon: Sandwich making
This new cartoon illustrates the beginning of the consolidation and M&A process that the fintech market is starting in earnest. During the recent boom, 20% of all venture funding went into fintech, which created over-capacity in many of the new business areas. With the tightening venture markets and fewer opportunities (if any) for a public market exit, the fintech market is in full consolidation and M&A swing.
fintechfutures.com
Where will fintech go next in 2023?
2022 saw an end to the low-inflation and Covid-driven online spending that had created bonanza years for many fintechs and tech businesses, both in terms of their end markets for online consumer-driven businesses and funding valuations. Stock prices tumbled and private market funding followed suit. In the UK, fintech investment...
fintechfutures.com
Royal Bank of Canada innovates from the inside out
Back in 2016, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) launched its first native mobile app. Despite being the largest bank in Canada, its app ranked as the seventh most popular among the big five banks. To address this, not only did the bank have to innovate better, it had to fundamentally change the way it innovated.
fintechfutures.com
FNZ acquires wealthtech start-up YieldX
Global wealth management platform FNZ has acquired US-based wealthtech start-up YieldX for an undisclosed sum. YieldX provides fixed income portfolio management technology, optimisation services, and direct indexing tools for home offices, asset managers, and financial advisors. FNZ says the start-up’s tech will be integrated into its wealth platform to “enable...
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ascendant, Evergreen, Kwara, Pilon & more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Canada-based Ascendant, a provider of...
fintechfutures.com
Capital One lays off 1,100 tech staff
US financial services giant Capital One has cut 1,100 technology jobs as the firm looks to get rid of its “Agile job family”, according to media reports. Reuters reports that the company is planning to integrate the now axed department’s responsibilities into existing engineering and product manager roles, with impacted employees invited to apply for other positions at the firm.
Comments / 0