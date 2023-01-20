ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Pa Legal Loophole Revealed by Refusal to Release Inaugural Donors

HARRISBURG, Pa.—(AP) Gov. Josh Shapiro’s refusal to divulge who paid for his lavish inaugural feast has revealed a loophole in Pennsylvania law that allows governors to avoid transparency. Donors exceeding $200 to presidential inaugural committees must be disclosed by law. Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
A Woman From Louisiana Admits to Stealing More Than $86,000 in Social Security Benefits.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — A lady from Louisiana has entered a guilty plea after being charged with stealing more than $86,000 in Social Security monies. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Danielle Coleman, age 39, of New Orleans, entered a guilty plea on January 19 to the charge of stealing government monies.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Two North Carolina Women Were Convicted of Tax Evasion and Received Prison Terms, Supervised Release, and Reparations Totaling More Than $5 Million.

According to a press statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina, two North Carolina women were sentenced to jail earlier this month for producing fake tax returns for customers and causing them to be filed with the IRS. Court documents and testimony suggest that Rocky...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Who Can Receive One of the $350 Inflation Relief Checks?

Uncashed inflation relief cheques in the amount of $350, distributed to low-income individuals in late September, are sitting in mailboxes across Georgia. Out of the total $1 billion paid out, $235 million remains unclaimed because of problems with client IDs or inaccessibility to cards. Help With Money in Georgia. On...
GEORGIA STATE
A Billboard in North Carolina is Calling for the Auditor to Resign After She Was Accused of Covering Up a Hit-and-run.

You can use the citation format WNCN: YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. Beth Wood, the Democratic state auditor of North Carolina, is being called out on a billboard near Youngsville. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said on Wednesday that Wood, the state auditor since 2009, is facing various charges related to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in December.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Police in Evesham, New Jersey, Have Upgraded Charges Against a Son Accused of Using a Landscaping Rock to Attack His Mother.

A Burlington County man, 43, has been charged with first-degree aggravated assault for allegedly critically injuring his mother earlier this week by beating her with a landscaping rock. When Lawrence Y. Kim, of Marlton, was first arrested, he was accused of,. Assault in the Second Degree. Unlawful weapon possession (third-degree)
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Nine Members of a Meth Trafficking Ring in Central Georgia

MACON — Nine people have been charged with involvement in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into towns located in the middle of Georgia. The charges allege that the distribution was carried out by using firearms. They are being charged with having illegal firearms and...
GEORGIA STATE

