In a Two-car Collision on River Road at Springfield Avenue in Pennsauken, New Jersey, Grace Lopez Was Fatally Injured and Four Others Were Hurt.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
Related
New Jersey drunk driver recklessly runs a red light, causes car accident
🚔 Multi-car crash caused by intoxicated driving in Egg Harbor Township. 🚔 Police speak to witnesses amid their on-scene investigation. 🚔 New Jersey man arrested and charged for causing accident while drunk. A Long Island, New York man avoids serious injury after his vehicle was hit by...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Officials Say a Man Was Killed in a Shooting Involving Police in Southern New Jersey.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Police: Intoxicated Driver In Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Crash
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has released that at approximately 2:50 p.m., today, Saturday, January 21, 2022 a motor vehicle crash (suspected intoxicated driver involved) occurred at the intersection of Delilah and Fire Roads in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. “A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by...
I-295 Re-Opens in Ewing, NJ Mercer County Following Tractor Trailer Fire
UPDATE: I-295 has reopened following an earlier vehicle. The right lane is blocked in the area of Hopewell Township. Delays remain, but traffic is getting by in the immediate area of the earlier fire (8:20 am, Monday). ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:. Heads up if you're driving on I-295 in Mercer County...
wrnjradio.com
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
thelakewoodscoop.com
Vehicle Stolen from Lakewood Home Found by Police in Atlantic City
The vehicle was stolen from a home in the Forest Avenue area sometime Friday night. Thus evening, police in Atlantic City located the vehicle abandoned, with some items missing. The vehicle was processed and being towed back to Lakewood.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
More Gun Violence: Two 15-year-old Boys Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City two 15-year-old boys are recovering after being shot this past weekend. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:30 early Sunday morning in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officials found evidence of gunfire...
Atlantic City building damaged in apparent hit-run
An Atlantic City building was damaged in a hit-and-run Saturday. A tenant of the building at 26 N. Iowa Ave. hear a bang around 11 or 11:20 p.m., and went out to find the damage, Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. No injuries were reported. Five units are in the...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Mack Brothers From Hamilton And Trenton, Charged With Murder, Burglary And Multiple Weapons Offenses
January 23, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced today that an investigation conducted by the Mercer…
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
1 person, 2 dogs dead after house fire in Florence Township
A house fire in Florence Township left one woman and two dogs dead on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Florence Township Fire Department.
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting of 35-Year-Old-Man in Camden
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on Monday morning in Camden, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the...
18-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue just after 3:00 for a ShotSpotter alert. Authorities at the scene located evidence of gunfire in the area of...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)
A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey. This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.
Comments / 0