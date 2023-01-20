Read full article on original website
Pa Legal Loophole Revealed by Refusal to Release Inaugural Donors
HARRISBURG, Pa.—(AP) Gov. Josh Shapiro’s refusal to divulge who paid for his lavish inaugural feast has revealed a loophole in Pennsylvania law that allows governors to avoid transparency. Donors exceeding $200 to presidential inaugural committees must be disclosed by law. Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia...
New Jersey Has Issued $1500 Stimulus Payments to Homeowners and Renters for Property Tax Reduction
A new program that might provide up to $1,500 in stimulus checks is part of the government’s effort to provide financial aid to residents of the heavily taxed state of New Jersey. Homeowners and renters in New Jersey have less than six weeks left to sign up for the program.
Shapiro Will Require the Signing of Integrity Pledges by 3,500 Commonwealth Employees.
Shapiro Will Demand That Approximately 3,500 Employees Of The Commonwealth Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) – The new governor, Josh Shapiro, has expressed a desire to reduce the number of personnel in the executive branch who take gifts. : Took Care of Your Taxes Yet? There Are Some Cautions...
Two North Carolina Women Were Convicted of Tax Evasion and Received Prison Terms, Supervised Release, and Reparations Totaling More Than $5 Million.
According to a press statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina, two North Carolina women were sentenced to jail earlier this month for producing fake tax returns for customers and causing them to be filed with the IRS. Court documents and testimony suggest that Rocky...
A Woman From Louisiana Admits to Stealing More Than $86,000 in Social Security Benefits.
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — A lady from Louisiana has entered a guilty plea after being charged with stealing more than $86,000 in Social Security monies. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Danielle Coleman, age 39, of New Orleans, entered a guilty plea on January 19 to the charge of stealing government monies.
Eleven Men Received Prison Terms Related to a $3 Million Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme.
Eight metro Atlanta and three South Carolina men were sentenced for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. The men received $3 million in PPP loans for ten Georgia and South Carolina businesses, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said the CARES Act...
Officials Say a Man Was Killed in a Shooting Involving Police in Southern New Jersey.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Who Can Receive One of the $350 Inflation Relief Checks?
Uncashed inflation relief cheques in the amount of $350, distributed to low-income individuals in late September, are sitting in mailboxes across Georgia. Out of the total $1 billion paid out, $235 million remains unclaimed because of problems with client IDs or inaccessibility to cards. Help With Money in Georgia. On...
Between January and March, Coyotes in Virginia May Be More Aggressive, So Folks Should Be on the Lookout.
Coyotes May Be More Possessive This Time of Year. My family and I have had two personal interactions with coyotes during the past decade, and sightings have grown in the southwest and central Virginia. A few years ago, my grandchildren and I spotted a coyote along the side of Route...
The New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office is Looking Into a Fatal Police Shot That Occurred in Deptford Township.
A police shot that ended in a death is being looked into by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office in Deptford Township. About 1:122 p.m., police were called to a home on Fox Run Road. When police descended on the South Jersey neighbourhood, Action News was there to capture...
Police in Evesham, New Jersey, Have Upgraded Charges Against a Son Accused of Using a Landscaping Rock to Attack His Mother.
A Burlington County man, 43, has been charged with first-degree aggravated assault for allegedly critically injuring his mother earlier this week by beating her with a landscaping rock. When Lawrence Y. Kim, of Marlton, was first arrested, he was accused of,. Assault in the Second Degree. Unlawful weapon possession (third-degree)
Seven Persons Have Been Arrested in Southwest Virginia on Drug Trafficking Charges.
The Washington County, Virginia (WRIC) – A heroin and methamphetamine trafficking organization spanning multiple states was busted in 2022, and seven persons, including a guy from Virginia, have been charged in connection with the operation. This week, a federal grand jury in Abingdon accused seven people for their roles...
The NJ Attorney General’s Office is Investigating a Fatal Police Shooting in Deptford Township
An incident involving a deadly police shoot in Deptford Township is being looked into by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. Officers were called to a home on Fox Run Road at around 1:22 p.m. As police descended onto the South Jersey neighborhood, Action News was there. The attention...
The Nine Members of a Meth Trafficking Ring in Central Georgia
MACON — Nine people have been charged with involvement in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into towns located in the middle of Georgia. The charges allege that the distribution was carried out by using firearms. They are being charged with having illegal firearms and...
The Deadline for New Jersey Homeowners to Qualify for a $1,500 Stimulus Programme Has Been Extended to the End of the Month.
In the first half of the year, New Jersey residents can receive up to $1,500 through a programme, but they need to act quickly. The application deadline is in a little less than four weeks. Homeowners and renters in New Jersey can apply for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for...
