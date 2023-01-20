In a continuing effort to make the World’s Play Ground a safer and better place, detectives from the Atlantic City Police Department made four arrests on Wednesday. Officers were active in the neighborhoods between the 1500 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue, as well as South Carolina and Baltic Avenues, in response to ongoing complaints from the public and business owners over illegal drug trades and quality of life issues.

