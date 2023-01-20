ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Police in Evesham, New Jersey, Have Upgraded Charges Against a Son Accused of Using a Landscaping Rock to Attack His Mother.

A Burlington County man, 43, has been charged with first-degree aggravated assault for allegedly critically injuring his mother earlier this week by beating her with a landscaping rock. When Lawrence Y. Kim, of Marlton, was first arrested, he was accused of,. Assault in the Second Degree. Unlawful weapon possession (third-degree)
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Atlantic City, New Jersey Man Stabbing Victim, 21-year-old Arrested

A man who is believed to have stabbed another man in the chest on Thursday evening in Atlantic City has been taken into custody, according to the authorities. AGGRESSIVE ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR AN ILLEGAL PURPOSE ARE THE CHARGES INVOLVED. : Body Found...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Five People Have Been Arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as a Result of Drug-related Investigation That Were Conducted Separately.

In a continuing effort to make the World’s Play Ground a safer and better place, detectives from the Atlantic City Police Department made four arrests on Wednesday. Officers were active in the neighborhoods between the 1500 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue, as well as South Carolina and Baltic Avenues, in response to ongoing complaints from the public and business owners over illegal drug trades and quality of life issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

