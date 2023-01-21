ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities And Income Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Estee Lauder Companies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Williams Companies (WMB), eXp World Holdings (EXPI), Cass Information Systems (CASS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, KeyCorp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), KeyCorp (KEY), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 7.93% 2023-01-14 19:49:07. KeyCorp (KEY) 4.41% 2023-01-23 15:54:40. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
via.news

Artesian Resources Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ameren (AEE), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
via.news

Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

American Airlines Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) jumped by a staggering 27.55% in 21 sessions from $12.56 at 2022-12-22, to $16.02 at 19:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.27% to $11,334.27, following the last session’s downward trend.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose by a staggering 29.71% in 21 sessions from $42.72 at 2022-12-23, to $55.41 at 16:15 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.54% to $11,312.47, following the last session’s upward trend. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,447.70. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is a key...
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Was Up By 13.81% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 13.81% to $0.53 on Tuesday while NASDAQ slid 0.27% to $11,334.27. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.47, 62.4% under its 52-week high of $1.25. Why is Xenetic Biosciences Stock Going Up?. Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Bionano Genomics Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 23.87% in 10 sessions from $1.55 at 2023-01-09, to $1.92 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

CBOE Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.99% up from its 52-week low and 49.13% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Monday, 23 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,816.86. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 33.69% up from its 52-week low and 5.44% down from its 52-week high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy