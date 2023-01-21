Advent Claymore Convertible Securities And Income Fund, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
via.news
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
via.news
Estee Lauder Companies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Williams Companies (WMB), eXp World Holdings (EXPI), Cass Information Systems (CASS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
H&E Equipment Services And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – H&E Equipment Services (HEES), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
via.news
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, KeyCorp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), KeyCorp (KEY), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 7.93% 2023-01-14 19:49:07. KeyCorp (KEY) 4.41% 2023-01-23 15:54:40. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Aspen Group And Mizuho Financial Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Tattooed Chef, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
via.news
Artesian Resources Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ameren (AEE), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
American Airlines Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) jumped by a staggering 27.55% in 21 sessions from $12.56 at 2022-12-22, to $16.02 at 19:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.27% to $11,334.27, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose by a staggering 29.71% in 21 sessions from $42.72 at 2022-12-23, to $55.41 at 16:15 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.54% to $11,312.47, following the last session’s upward trend. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,447.70. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is a key...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Was Up By 13.81% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 13.81% to $0.53 on Tuesday while NASDAQ slid 0.27% to $11,334.27. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.47, 62.4% under its 52-week high of $1.25. Why is Xenetic Biosciences Stock Going Up?. Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) is a...
via.news
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 23.87% in 10 sessions from $1.55 at 2023-01-09, to $1.92 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
CBOE Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.99% up from its 52-week low and 49.13% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Monday, 23 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,816.86. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 33.69% up from its 52-week low and 5.44% down from its 52-week high.
Comments / 0