IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped by a staggering 30.71% in 21 sessions from $42.39 at 2022-12-27, to $55.41 at 22:31 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 23.87% in 10 sessions from $1.55 at 2023-01-09, to $1.92 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Is Down By 11%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals‘s pre-market value is already 11.54% down. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $20.80, 5.92% below its 52-week high of $22.11. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) jumping 2.61% to $20.80. NASDAQ rose...
Estee Lauder Companies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Williams Companies (WMB), eXp World Holdings (EXPI), Cass Information Systems (CASS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 6.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, Coffee (KC) is $158.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 639, 96.64% below its average volume of 19021.88. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Aspen Group Already 12% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 12.51% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.33, 86.34% under its 52-week high of $2.44. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 4.52% to $0.33. NASDAQ rose...
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
Cocrystal Pharma And Brooge Energy Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Cocrystal Pharma, Xenetic Biosciences, and Conifer Holdings. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Cocrystal Pharma...
AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...
An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
Old Second Bancorp And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Old Second Bancorp (OSBC), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
Niu Technologies Stock Jumps By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.31% in 5 sessions from $4.61 at 19.31, to $5.50 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Mizuho Financial Group Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Mizuho Financial Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.78% down. Mizuho Financial Group’s last close was $3.14, 6.8% higher than its 52-week high of $2.94. The last session, NYSE finished with Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) jumping 0.32%...
Nio Stock 9.26% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Nio (NIO) rising 9.26% to $12.10 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.61% to $15,874.09. Nio’s last close was $11.07, 65.25% under its 52-week high of $31.86. About Nio. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China....
FuelCell Energy Stock 10.24% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FuelCell Energy rising 10.24% to $3.72 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. FuelCell Energy’s last close...
Aspen Group And Mizuho Financial Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Tattooed Chef, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
