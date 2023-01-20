Read full article on original website
Niu Technologies Stock Was 10.04% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 10.04% to $5.64 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.13, 65.8% below its 52-week high of $15.00. About Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters...
Old Second Bancorp And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Old Second Bancorp (OSBC), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.95% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Sunday, 22 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.429% up from its 52-week low and 6.465% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
Nio Stock 9.26% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Nio (NIO) rising 9.26% to $12.10 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.61% to $15,874.09. Nio’s last close was $11.07, 65.25% under its 52-week high of $31.86. About Nio. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China....
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 34.29% in 21 sessions from $0.35 at 2023-01-06, to $0.47 at 22:33 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose by a staggering 29.71% in 21 sessions from $42.72 at 2022-12-23, to $55.41 at 16:15 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.54% to $11,312.47, following the last session’s upward trend. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s...
Diageo And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Mid (MAA), American Electric Power Company (AEP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.23. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.33% up from its 52-week low and 48.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,435.80. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you’re looking to diversify your investments, an index...
Beyond Meat Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Beyond Meat (BYND) rising 11.77% to $16.90 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. Beyond Meat’s last close was $15.12, 77.78% under its 52-week high of $68.06. About Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,055.50. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.91% up from its 52-week low and 4.33% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
NYSE FANG Over 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 8.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 23 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,010.03. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.06% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., TPG Specialty Lending, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 9.72% 2023-01-21 11:15:09. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 9.5% 2023-01-16...
Wayfair And Adial Pharmaceuticals On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, Acutus Medical, and Applied Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 59.45...
