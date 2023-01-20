Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
H&E Equipment Services And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – H&E Equipment Services (HEES), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
via.news
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, KeyCorp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), KeyCorp (KEY), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 7.93% 2023-01-14 19:49:07. KeyCorp (KEY) 4.41% 2023-01-23 15:54:40. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation...
via.news
FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
via.news
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
via.news
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., TPG Specialty Lending, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 9.72% 2023-01-21 11:15:09. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 9.5% 2023-01-16...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Nio Stock 9.26% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Nio (NIO) rising 9.26% to $12.10 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.61% to $15,874.09. Nio’s last close was $11.07, 65.25% under its 52-week high of $31.86. About Nio. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China....
via.news
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose by a staggering 29.71% in 21 sessions from $42.72 at 2022-12-23, to $55.41 at 16:15 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.54% to $11,312.47, following the last session’s upward trend. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s...
An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Beyond Meat (BYND) rising 11.77% to $16.90 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. Beyond Meat’s last close was $15.12, 77.78% under its 52-week high of $68.06. About Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat...
via.news
Aspen Group Already 12% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 12.51% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.33, 86.34% under its 52-week high of $2.44. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 4.52% to $0.33. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Was Up By 13.81% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 13.81% to $0.53 on Tuesday while NASDAQ slid 0.27% to $11,334.27. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.47, 62.4% under its 52-week high of $1.25. Why is Xenetic Biosciences Stock Going Up?. Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) is a...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Is Down By 11%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals‘s pre-market value is already 11.54% down. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s last close was $20.80, 5.92% below its 52-week high of $22.11. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) jumping 2.61% to $20.80. NASDAQ rose...
Comments / 0