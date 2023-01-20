Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose by a staggering 29.71% in 21 sessions from $42.72 at 2022-12-23, to $55.41 at 16:15 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.54% to $11,312.47, following the last session’s upward trend. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s...
via.news
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...
via.news
H&E Equipment Services And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – H&E Equipment Services (HEES), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped by a staggering 31.55% in 21 sessions from $0.41 at 2023-01-06, to $0.54 at 16:15 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.22% to $11,339.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Vulcan Materials Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Trinity Industries (TRN), Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE), Xcel Energy (XEL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.23. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.33% up from its 52-week low and 48.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
USD/EUR Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.977% up from its 52-week low and 12.04% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.52. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.753% up from its 52-week low and 4.612% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,447.70. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is a key...
via.news
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 34.29% in 21 sessions from $0.35 at 2023-01-06, to $0.47 at 22:33 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Copper Futures Rises By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
via.news
Cocrystal Pharma And Brooge Energy Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Cocrystal Pharma, Xenetic Biosciences, and Conifer Holdings. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Cocrystal Pharma...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,119.32. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.45% up from its 52-week low and 3.92% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 23 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,245.43. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1085727000, 83.2% below its average volume of 6465675109.81. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
CBOE Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.99% up from its 52-week low and 49.13% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
Comments / 0