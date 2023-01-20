Read full article on original website
via.news
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
Diageo And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Mid (MAA), American Electric Power Company (AEP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped by a staggering 30.71% in 21 sessions from $42.39 at 2022-12-27, to $55.41 at 22:31 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), PCB Bancorp (PCB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Was 10.04% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 10.04% to $5.64 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.13, 65.8% below its 52-week high of $15.00. About Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters...
via.news
Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
via.news
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 28.95% 2023-01-22 01:14:14. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 8.5% 2023-01-15...
via.news
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
via.news
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
via.news
Nio Stock 9.26% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Nio (NIO) rising 9.26% to $12.10 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.61% to $15,874.09. Nio’s last close was $11.07, 65.25% under its 52-week high of $31.86. About Nio. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China....
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 34.29% in 21 sessions from $0.35 at 2023-01-06, to $0.47 at 22:33 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.23. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.33% up from its 52-week low and 48.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,055.50. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.91% up from its 52-week low and 4.33% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
via.news
Wayfair And Adial Pharmaceuticals On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, Acutus Medical, and Applied Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 59.45...
via.news
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum: 0.91% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 22 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. The EUR/CHF currency pair is a pair of the European Union’s single currency and the Swiss franc. This combination has been a popular pairing throughout history. However, there are a variety of factors that can cause the pair to move.
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 8.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 23 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,010.03. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.06% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
