Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Lumber Futures Bullish Momentum With A 15% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 15.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 23 January, Lumber (LBS) is $428.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 37, 99.99% below its average volume of 20805095.29. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:25 EST on Sunday, 22 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.552% up from its 52-week low and 12.393% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.912% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.912% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Monday, 23 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.96. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.093% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.05 and 0.553% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.18.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Rises By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose by a staggering 29.71% in 21 sessions from $42.72 at 2022-12-23, to $55.41 at 16:15 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.54% to $11,312.47, following the last session’s upward trend. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s...
Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
Old Second Bancorp And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Old Second Bancorp (OSBC), Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
Intuit And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Macquarie/First Trust Global (MFD), Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company Sponsored ADR (PHI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
FuelCell Energy Stock 10.24% Up On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FuelCell Energy rising 10.24% to $3.72 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. FuelCell Energy’s last close...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 28.95% 2023-01-22 01:14:14. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 8.5% 2023-01-15...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,435.80. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you’re looking to diversify your investments, an index...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dollar General Announces New Partnership: It Will Help Shoppers "Stretch Their Budget"
In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta, an app that provides cash back rebates. Inflation continues to be a major concern for consumers as prices for goods and services continue to rise. In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta, an app that provides cash back rebates.
NYSE FANG Over 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 8.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 23 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,010.03. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.06% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, KeyCorp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), KeyCorp (KEY), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 7.93% 2023-01-14 19:49:07. KeyCorp (KEY) 4.41% 2023-01-23 15:54:40. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation...
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC), Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), The RMR Group (RMR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) 7.39% 2023-01-13 13:14:09. Cohen &...
