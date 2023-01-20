ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Jumps By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.31% in 5 sessions from $4.61 at 19.31, to $5.50 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Estee Lauder Companies And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Williams Companies (WMB), eXp World Holdings (EXPI), Cass Information Systems (CASS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
via.news

AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...
via.news

Nio Stock 9.26% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Nio (NIO) rising 9.26% to $12.10 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.61% to $15,874.09. Nio’s last close was $11.07, 65.25% under its 52-week high of $31.86. About Nio. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China....
via.news

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped by a staggering 30.71% in 21 sessions from $42.39 at 2022-12-27, to $55.41 at 22:31 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish By 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 9.28% to $16.13 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

Bionano Genomics Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 23.87% in 10 sessions from $1.55 at 2023-01-09, to $1.92 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, KeyCorp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), KeyCorp (KEY), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 7.93% 2023-01-14 19:49:07. KeyCorp (KEY) 4.41% 2023-01-23 15:54:40. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock 10.24% Up On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FuelCell Energy rising 10.24% to $3.72 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. FuelCell Energy’s last close...
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
via.news

Artesian Resources Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Ameren (AEE), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Was Up By 13.81% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 13.81% to $0.53 on Tuesday while NASDAQ slid 0.27% to $11,334.27. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.47, 62.4% under its 52-week high of $1.25. Why is Xenetic Biosciences Stock Going Up?. Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
TENNESSEE STATE

