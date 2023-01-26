'Crummy morning commute' in New England as powerful winter storm exits US

Read full article on original website
Winter storm spins across the Upper Midwest after walloping the Plains, Rockies with heavy snow
A major winter storm that dropped heavy snow in the Plains and Rockies on Wednesday is now spinning its way across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region where it’s expected to drop a few more inches of snow Thursday while continuing on its eastward trek.
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but a wild African cat was a first.
Forget the groundhog prediction: 7 animals who will give Punxsutawney Phil a run for his money
While North America eagerly awaits Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication on winter’s future, there are many other animals that people turn to find out when winter will end.
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an End
New York City may finally see some snow this week, as a winter storm is forecasted to hit the area on Wednesday. This would mark the end of a nearly year-long snowless streak in the city, which has not seen any measurable snowfall since February 2020.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
San Francisco is about to be hit with a ‘brutal’ storm so severe that a meteorologist says is ‘one of the most impactful’ he’s ever seen
“This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously.”
Car Hits Bobcat on Major New York Interstate. Then, It Gets Much Weirder
New York State Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened on the roads Monday night. Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat on a main interstate, damaging the windshield and roof of the SUV. But while the individuals in the vehicle were fortunate enough to escape injury that night, police want to know how and why the animal was there in the first place.
AccuWeather experts tracking next severe weather risk as storm recovery continues in the South
Many of the same areas that were struck by violent weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property as a new severe weather threat emerges this week. AccuWeather meteorologists are alerting residents across the southern United States of another severe weather event that is expected to evolve by the middle of the week. Many of the same areas that were struck by deadly weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property.
Utah's Great Salt Lake is on the verge of collapse, and could expose millions to arsenic laced dust
Scientists say excessive water use is to blame, with 74% of diverted lakewater being used for unsustainable agricultural practices
The Weather Channel
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
