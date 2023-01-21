Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
OnePlus 11: European pricing and new storage configuration leak as Amazon US confirms North American hardware difference and pre-order date
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have leaked Eurozone prices for the OnePlus 11, the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. Reportedly, an ongoing patent dispute between OnePlus and Nokia has scuppered the former's plans to offer the OnePlus 11 in Germany. People living in Germany should still be able to order a OnePlus 11 from another Eurozone country, though. The OnePlus 11 will be available in the Eurozone at the following prices and memory configurations:
Motorola Moto G23 leaks in three colours with 50 MP triple camera and €199 launch price
Appuals and DealNTech have leaked the Moto G23, which the former claims will be available within the next few days. While that remains to be seen, the pair have shared numerous details about the upcoming handset, including its alleged launch price. Additionally, DealNTech has provided several official renders showcasing the device in what would appear to be its three launch colours.
Motorola Moto E13 previewed with Android 13 (Go Edition) in three colours
Motorola has unveiled the Moto E13, its first budget smartphone of the year and one that the company announced alongside four new Moto G series smartphones. The Moto E13 has no direct predecessor, like the Moto G13. Instead, the Moto E13 slots in below the Moto E22i and the Moto E22. Presumably, Motorola plans to refresh these smartphones this year too.
YouTuber exposes scam 30 TB SSD that cost US$38.99 on Walmart leading to swift product removal
In a shocking SSD exposé, the YouTube channel Computer Clan discovered that a 30 TB SSD that was being sold on Walmart for just US$38.99 was not actually what it claimed to be. The fact it was fake was hardly the shock as 30 TB for US$38.99 is ridiculous; a 1 TB T5 portable SSD from Samsung currently costs US$139.99. The shocking part comes when the channel host, “Krazy” Ken Doe, tests the drive and then deconstructs the device to find out what is going on inside. It’s important to point out that the dodgy 30 TB SSD was being sold by a third party called Petmoto via Walmart, and the product pages for the drives have since been taken down.
SK Hynix announces LPDDR5T mobile memory with 9.6 Gbps transfer speeds
The fastest currently available LPDDR5X memory with 8.5 Gbps transfer speeds was introduced in late 2022, but now, after just a few months, SK Hynix is pushing the envelope further with an even faster iteration called LPDDR5T. In order to better emphasize the transfer speeds that can go up to 9.6 Gbps (13% faster than LPDDR5X), SK Hynix replaces the X suffix with T for Turbo.
Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro arrives in Europe with gaming features and Google Home support
The Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro has launched in the EU, specifically in Germany and Spain. The gadget can cast a soft 3D colored light, with the ability to set different shades at 10 cm (~3.9-in) intervals. You can tell the light strip to adapt to music thanks to a built-in microphone in the control unit, or you can sync the light effects with your game; you need to have Razer ChromaTM RGB or ASUS Aura Sync software for these RGB peripherals to work.
Onyx BOOX Tab X debuts as a new e-ink tablet with a dedicated "Smooth Refresh" GPU
Accessory Android GPU Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The new Tab X and pre-existing Max Lumi2 are both 13.3-inch (or "A4-sized") tablets with Carta 1250 e-ink displays capable of running Android 11 from the Onyx BOOX range; however, their maker touts the latest model as a considerable upgrade thanks to its increased 6,300mAh battery capacity in a chassis that has shrunk in height by 1.1mm.
Retailer reveals Garmin Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 prices with a few details in tow
Leaker @fttest_en has found retailer listings for the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965, roughly two weeks after discovering information about the pair at the FCC. Reputedly, Garmin will unveil the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 within the next few weeks, albeit at significantly higher prices than their predecessors. It is worth bearing in mind that RunningXpert is a third-party retailer, so it may charge more than Garmin.
Aventon Aventure.2 fat tire e-bike arrives with 1,130 W peak power and torque sensor
The Aventon Aventure.2 e-bike has been launched in the US. The bicycle has a 750 W brushless rear hub motor with 1,130 W peak power, providing a top assistance speed of 28 mph (~45 kph) with throttle on demand. You can choose from four levels of pedal assistance with an integrated torque sensor to adjust the power based on your pedal stroke. This is an upgrade compared to the original Aventure model, which used a cadence sensor, to provide more natural feeling assistance.
Rumor | OnePlus "Concept Two" to be revealed at MWC 2023
OnePlus has scheduled its international launch for its latest premium smartphone long before MWC 2023 begins, yet will still probably bring the third-gen Hasselblad-branded flagship to the major show. However, according to a new tip, the OEM might have something even newer to exhibit as well. The company unveiled the...
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro draw closer to launch with powerful chipsets on board
According to a new leak, Xiaomi is currently working on its next-gen mainstream tablets. These devices, expected to be the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi 6 Pro, are tipped to debut with Snapdragon 800-series SoCs and could launch in Q2 alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Android Chinese Tech Leaks /...
Samsung Galaxy M54 leaks with design changes compared to Galaxy M53
MySmartPrice has leaked press images of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, over three months after details about the handset surfaced online. According to the website, Samsung plans to present the Galaxy M54 5G shortly after the Galaxy S23 series, which is due on February 1. MySmartPrice has not shared a specific release date yet, nor pricing information for any region.
OnePlus Keyboard leak hints at traditionalist design and mystery big red button
OnePlus has unveiled its new "Featuring" project dedicated to new products that are quite a departure from its usual mobile device offerings, starting with a new PC-compatible keyboard. Now, the blog 91Mobiles claims to have laid hands on an image of this first-gen accessory - well, the upper right corner of it, that is.
BMW software update improves Digital Key and adds app-based Remote Control Parking
BMW has announced a software update for millions of eligible vehicles globally. The update includes new functions for the BMW Digital Key, which allows you to lock, unlock and start your car via the My BMW app. Users can now share vehicle access between iPhone and Android smartphones. Plus, you can activate a Digital Key directly in the vehicle via an activation code without needing the physical key.
MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 powered by 3 nm Apple M3 expected to launch in H2 2023
Apple may launch the MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 sometime in the second half of 2023, according to supply chain information. The upcoming MacBook Airs will be powered by the Apple M3 SoC, which will be fabbed on TSMC's considerably expensive N3E process. Apple recently announced the M2...
Revengeful Tesla drivers plug in Model 3 and Model Y that unnecessarily occupy Supercharger spots
The rather controversial trend is intended to teach drivers of a Tesla Model Y or Model 3, which is parked in a Supercharger spot but not plugged into the charger, a much needed lesson. The resulting idle fees can quickly add up as Tesla currently charges up to US$1 per minute.
Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset information dump reveals an iOS-like interface, advanced eye tracking, and close to US$3000 price
Rumors regarding Apple’s first AR/VR headset has been swirling around for quite some time. Cupertino’s debut mixed reality device is expected to release sometime this year. Mark Gurman has now dumped a boatload of information on Bloomberg regarding the functionality, software ecosystem, and other capabilities of the mixed reality headset also termed “Reality Pro” by some.
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro launch date leaks in alleged promotional video
Xiaomi begun teasing its upcoming smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro, earlier in the month. While the company is yet to officially confirm a debut date for the Poco X4 Pro's successor on any of its web pages, information on that has now surfaced in the wild. As shared by Sudipta...
