In a shocking SSD exposé, the YouTube channel Computer Clan discovered that a 30 TB SSD that was being sold on Walmart for just US$38.99 was not actually what it claimed to be. The fact it was fake was hardly the shock as 30 TB for US$38.99 is ridiculous; a 1 TB T5 portable SSD from Samsung currently costs US$139.99. The shocking part comes when the channel host, “Krazy” Ken Doe, tests the drive and then deconstructs the device to find out what is going on inside. It’s important to point out that the dodgy 30 TB SSD was being sold by a third party called Petmoto via Walmart, and the product pages for the drives have since been taken down.

5 HOURS AGO