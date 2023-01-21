Read full article on original website
YouTuber exposes scam 30 TB SSD that cost US$38.99 on Walmart leading to swift product removal
In a shocking SSD exposé, the YouTube channel Computer Clan discovered that a 30 TB SSD that was being sold on Walmart for just US$38.99 was not actually what it claimed to be. The fact it was fake was hardly the shock as 30 TB for US$38.99 is ridiculous; a 1 TB T5 portable SSD from Samsung currently costs US$139.99. The shocking part comes when the channel host, “Krazy” Ken Doe, tests the drive and then deconstructs the device to find out what is going on inside. It’s important to point out that the dodgy 30 TB SSD was being sold by a third party called Petmoto via Walmart, and the product pages for the drives have since been taken down.
Deal | Crucial X6 portable SSDs receive up to 47% discounts
Amazon US has discounted all Crucial X6 series SSDs. Offered as the smaller alternative to the Crucial X8 series, the Crucial X6 series still comes in 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB capacities. It is worth bearing in mind that while most Crucial X6 SSDs offer 800 MB/s sequential read speeds, the 500 GB model peaks at 540 MB/s. All SKUs feature USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports that operate at 10 GB/s, though.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
Motorola Moto G23 leaks in three colours with 50 MP triple camera and €199 launch price
Appuals and DealNTech have leaked the Moto G23, which the former claims will be available within the next few days. While that remains to be seen, the pair have shared numerous details about the upcoming handset, including its alleged launch price. Additionally, DealNTech has provided several official renders showcasing the device in what would appear to be its three launch colours.
Onyx BOOX Tab X debuts as a new e-ink tablet with a dedicated "Smooth Refresh" GPU
Accessory Android GPU Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The new Tab X and pre-existing Max Lumi2 are both 13.3-inch (or "A4-sized") tablets with Carta 1250 e-ink displays capable of running Android 11 from the Onyx BOOX range; however, their maker touts the latest model as a considerable upgrade thanks to its increased 6,300mAh battery capacity in a chassis that has shrunk in height by 1.1mm.
Beelink SEi12 Pro: Mini-PC now orderable with Intel Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P processors
Beelink is now selling the SEi12 Pro, a mini-PC that the company presented in November. For some reason, Beelink does not carry barebones units itself, with MINIXPC doing so instead. As its name suggests, the SEi12 Pro utilises 12th Gen Intel Core processors, with the company offering the Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P to choose from at this stage.
Abxylute: New Android gaming handheld showcased before US$200 crowdfunding campaign
Abxylute, a start-up, has announced plans to enter the Android gaming handheld market. Primarily, the Abxylute should be best suited for game streaming from services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Link. However, its MediaTek MT8385 chipset, known as the Genio 350, should prove powerful for some light retro gaming.
LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector arrives with Apple HomeKit compatibility
The LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has been launched in the US. The device has a 1080p Full HD resolution and supports a range of aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 4:3. You can use the gadget to cast images from 30 to 120-in (~76 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The four-channel RGBB LED light source can provide up to 450 ANSI lumens brightness and is expected to last up to 30,000 hours.
Samsung Galaxy M54 leaks with design changes compared to Galaxy M53
MySmartPrice has leaked press images of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, over three months after details about the handset surfaced online. According to the website, Samsung plans to present the Galaxy M54 5G shortly after the Galaxy S23 series, which is due on February 1. MySmartPrice has not shared a specific release date yet, nor pricing information for any region.
Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro arrives in Europe with gaming features and Google Home support
The Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro has launched in the EU, specifically in Germany and Spain. The gadget can cast a soft 3D colored light, with the ability to set different shades at 10 cm (~3.9-in) intervals. You can tell the light strip to adapt to music thanks to a built-in microphone in the control unit, or you can sync the light effects with your game; you need to have Razer ChromaTM RGB or ASUS Aura Sync software for these RGB peripherals to work.
BMW software update improves Digital Key and adds app-based Remote Control Parking
BMW has announced a software update for millions of eligible vehicles globally. The update includes new functions for the BMW Digital Key, which allows you to lock, unlock and start your car via the My BMW app. Users can now share vehicle access between iPhone and Android smartphones. Plus, you can activate a Digital Key directly in the vehicle via an activation code without needing the physical key.
Dismal AMD RDNA 3 refresh rumor suggests all RDNA 3+ RX 7000 SKUs have been canned
Back in November 2022, we reported that AMD might be working on a revised Navi 31 GPU capable of reaching 3 GH+ clock speeds. The GPU was said to be featured in the Radeon RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT boards. Some termed this possible refresh as the RDNA 3+. Now, hardware leaker @All_The_Watts claims on Twitter that the RDNA 3+ has been canceled.
Hisense PL1 4K laser ultra short throw projector launches with 2,100 lumens brightness
The Hisense PL1 ultra short throw projector has arrived in Europe, now available in countries including the UK, Italy and France. Showcased at CES 2023, the gadget has a 4K UHD resolution and a screen size of 80 to 120-in (~203 to 305 cm). A DLP laser light source can generate up to 2,100 lumens brightness and is expected to last 25,000 hours. The company claims the laser projector consumes half as much energy as the equivalent LCD TV.
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro launch date leaks in alleged promotional video
Xiaomi begun teasing its upcoming smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro, earlier in the month. While the company is yet to officially confirm a debut date for the Poco X4 Pro's successor on any of its web pages, information on that has now surfaced in the wild. As shared by Sudipta...
Aventon Aventure.2 fat tire e-bike arrives with 1,130 W peak power and torque sensor
The Aventon Aventure.2 e-bike has been launched in the US. The bicycle has a 750 W brushless rear hub motor with 1,130 W peak power, providing a top assistance speed of 28 mph (~45 kph) with throttle on demand. You can choose from four levels of pedal assistance with an integrated torque sensor to adjust the power based on your pedal stroke. This is an upgrade compared to the original Aventure model, which used a cadence sensor, to provide more natural feeling assistance.
Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset information dump reveals an iOS-like interface, advanced eye tracking, and close to US$3000 price
Rumors regarding Apple’s first AR/VR headset has been swirling around for quite some time. Cupertino’s debut mixed reality device is expected to release sometime this year. Mark Gurman has now dumped a boatload of information on Bloomberg regarding the functionality, software ecosystem, and other capabilities of the mixed reality headset also termed “Reality Pro” by some.
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
Rumor | OnePlus "Concept Two" to be revealed at MWC 2023
OnePlus has scheduled its international launch for its latest premium smartphone long before MWC 2023 begins, yet will still probably bring the third-gen Hasselblad-branded flagship to the major show. However, according to a new tip, the OEM might have something even newer to exhibit as well. The company unveiled the...
