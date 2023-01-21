Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
notebookcheck.net
LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector arrives with Apple HomeKit compatibility
The LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has been launched in the US. The device has a 1080p Full HD resolution and supports a range of aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 4:3. You can use the gadget to cast images from 30 to 120-in (~76 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The four-channel RGBB LED light source can provide up to 450 ANSI lumens brightness and is expected to last up to 30,000 hours.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G23 leaks in three colours with 50 MP triple camera and €199 launch price
Appuals and DealNTech have leaked the Moto G23, which the former claims will be available within the next few days. While that remains to be seen, the pair have shared numerous details about the upcoming handset, including its alleged launch price. Additionally, DealNTech has provided several official renders showcasing the device in what would appear to be its three launch colours.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro arrives in Europe with gaming features and Google Home support
The Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro has launched in the EU, specifically in Germany and Spain. The gadget can cast a soft 3D colored light, with the ability to set different shades at 10 cm (~3.9-in) intervals. You can tell the light strip to adapt to music thanks to a built-in microphone in the control unit, or you can sync the light effects with your game; you need to have Razer ChromaTM RGB or ASUS Aura Sync software for these RGB peripherals to work.
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber exposes scam 30 TB SSD that cost US$38.99 on Walmart leading to swift product removal
In a shocking SSD exposé, the YouTube channel Computer Clan discovered that a 30 TB SSD that was being sold on Walmart for just US$38.99 was not actually what it claimed to be. The fact it was fake was hardly the shock as 30 TB for US$38.99 is ridiculous; a 1 TB T5 portable SSD from Samsung currently costs US$139.99. The shocking part comes when the channel host, “Krazy” Ken Doe, tests the drive and then deconstructs the device to find out what is going on inside. It’s important to point out that the dodgy 30 TB SSD was being sold by a third party called Petmoto via Walmart, and the product pages for the drives have since been taken down.
notebookcheck.net
Onyx BOOX Tab X debuts as a new e-ink tablet with a dedicated "Smooth Refresh" GPU
Accessory Android GPU Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The new Tab X and pre-existing Max Lumi2 are both 13.3-inch (or "A4-sized") tablets with Carta 1250 e-ink displays capable of running Android 11 from the Onyx BOOX range; however, their maker touts the latest model as a considerable upgrade thanks to its increased 6,300mAh battery capacity in a chassis that has shrunk in height by 1.1mm.
notebookcheck.net
Abxylute: New Android gaming handheld showcased before US$200 crowdfunding campaign
Abxylute, a start-up, has announced plans to enter the Android gaming handheld market. Primarily, the Abxylute should be best suited for game streaming from services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Link. However, its MediaTek MT8385 chipset, known as the Genio 350, should prove powerful for some light retro gaming.
notebookcheck.net
MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 powered by 3 nm Apple M3 expected to launch in H2 2023
Apple may launch the MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 sometime in the second half of 2023, according to supply chain information. The upcoming MacBook Airs will be powered by the Apple M3 SoC, which will be fabbed on TSMC's considerably expensive N3E process. Apple recently announced the M2...
notebookcheck.net
FCC outlines specifications for Xiaomi POCO F5 series smartphone ahead of North American release
Xiaomi has certified a member of the POCO F5 series with the FCC, indicating its intentions to sell the device in North America. Seemingly the POCO F5 or POCO F5 Pro, the device will be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, plus an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The 23013PC75G will not feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, though.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto E13 previewed with Android 13 (Go Edition) in three colours
Motorola has unveiled the Moto E13, its first budget smartphone of the year and one that the company announced alongside four new Moto G series smartphones. The Moto E13 has no direct predecessor, like the Moto G13. Instead, the Moto E13 slots in below the Moto E22i and the Moto E22. Presumably, Motorola plans to refresh these smartphones this year too.
notebookcheck.net
BMW software update improves Digital Key and adds app-based Remote Control Parking
BMW has announced a software update for millions of eligible vehicles globally. The update includes new functions for the BMW Digital Key, which allows you to lock, unlock and start your car via the My BMW app. Users can now share vehicle access between iPhone and Android smartphones. Plus, you can activate a Digital Key directly in the vehicle via an activation code without needing the physical key.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset information dump reveals an iOS-like interface, advanced eye tracking, and close to US$3000 price
Rumors regarding Apple’s first AR/VR headset has been swirling around for quite some time. Cupertino’s debut mixed reality device is expected to release sometime this year. Mark Gurman has now dumped a boatload of information on Bloomberg regarding the functionality, software ecosystem, and other capabilities of the mixed reality headset also termed “Reality Pro” by some.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic VG56V-series up-to-2K monitors launch with adjustable stands, powered USB type-C ports - and pop-up webcams
Pop-up cameras may have gone out of fashion among Android devices; however, ViewSonic now maintains that they have a valid, if not "revolutionary", role in larger-screen devices. To this end, the new VG56V Series monitors have debuted as first-gen "webcam docking" monitors from the California-based company. ViewSonic has developed its...
notebookcheck.net
Aventon Aventure.2 fat tire e-bike arrives with 1,130 W peak power and torque sensor
The Aventon Aventure.2 e-bike has been launched in the US. The bicycle has a 750 W brushless rear hub motor with 1,130 W peak power, providing a top assistance speed of 28 mph (~45 kph) with throttle on demand. You can choose from four levels of pedal assistance with an integrated torque sensor to adjust the power based on your pedal stroke. This is an upgrade compared to the original Aventure model, which used a cadence sensor, to provide more natural feeling assistance.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Keyboard leak hints at traditionalist design and mystery big red button
OnePlus has unveiled its new "Featuring" project dedicated to new products that are quite a departure from its usual mobile device offerings, starting with a new PC-compatible keyboard. Now, the blog 91Mobiles claims to have laid hands on an image of this first-gen accessory - well, the upper right corner of it, that is.
notebookcheck.net
Dismal AMD RDNA 3 refresh rumor suggests all RDNA 3+ RX 7000 SKUs have been canned
Back in November 2022, we reported that AMD might be working on a revised Navi 31 GPU capable of reaching 3 GH+ clock speeds. The GPU was said to be featured in the Radeon RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT boards. Some termed this possible refresh as the RDNA 3+. Now, hardware leaker @All_The_Watts claims on Twitter that the RDNA 3+ has been canceled.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G13: Pricing and specifications emerge for upcoming mid-range model
It seems that Motorola is preparing to release a raft of new mid-range smartphones soon, with the Moto G13 likely to serve as the entry-level edition in this year's Moto G series. According to The Tech Outlook, the Moto G13 will offer slightly worse hardware than the Moto G23, which also leaked recently. Based on various leaks, Motorola will mainly distinguish the Moto G13 and Moto G23 with different cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OnePlus "Concept Two" to be revealed at MWC 2023
OnePlus has scheduled its international launch for its latest premium smartphone long before MWC 2023 begins, yet will still probably bring the third-gen Hasselblad-branded flagship to the major show. However, according to a new tip, the OEM might have something even newer to exhibit as well. The company unveiled the...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A24 specs leak with renders revealing flashy S23 design influence on the rear
Renders and specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A24 have been leaked via Thetechoutlook, and it is clear to see that the phone has been treated to some of the design elements that have been given to the Galaxy S23 series while only offering suitably middling specs. Unfortunately, the illusion of a premium design is somewhat spoiled when viewing the Galaxy A24 from the front, as can be seen in the renders below.
Comments / 0