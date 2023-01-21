Read full article on original website
LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector arrives with Apple HomeKit compatibility
The LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has been launched in the US. The device has a 1080p Full HD resolution and supports a range of aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 4:3. You can use the gadget to cast images from 30 to 120-in (~76 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The four-channel RGBB LED light source can provide up to 450 ANSI lumens brightness and is expected to last up to 30,000 hours.
Retailer reveals Garmin Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 prices with a few details in tow
Leaker @fttest_en has found retailer listings for the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965, roughly two weeks after discovering information about the pair at the FCC. Reputedly, Garmin will unveil the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 within the next few weeks, albeit at significantly higher prices than their predecessors. It is worth bearing in mind that RunningXpert is a third-party retailer, so it may charge more than Garmin.
Insane Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 configuration (64 GB, 2 X 8 TB) hits Amazon priced accordingly
While the latest Asus ROG Strix laptops are still not available for purchase, GreatPriceTech is unleashing customized configurations of last year's models that come with generous memory and storage, but also high prices to match the changes. The custom-upgraded Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (model G533QS-DS98, released back in 2021) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with a pair of 8 TB PCIe SSDs and 64 GB DDR4 memory is available for an eye-watering US$8,568 via Amazon.
Motorola Moto G23 leaks in three colours with 50 MP triple camera and €199 launch price
Appuals and DealNTech have leaked the Moto G23, which the former claims will be available within the next few days. While that remains to be seen, the pair have shared numerous details about the upcoming handset, including its alleged launch price. Additionally, DealNTech has provided several official renders showcasing the device in what would appear to be its three launch colours.
Onyx BOOX Tab X debuts as a new e-ink tablet with a dedicated "Smooth Refresh" GPU
Accessory Android GPU Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The new Tab X and pre-existing Max Lumi2 are both 13.3-inch (or "A4-sized") tablets with Carta 1250 e-ink displays capable of running Android 11 from the Onyx BOOX range; however, their maker touts the latest model as a considerable upgrade thanks to its increased 6,300mAh battery capacity in a chassis that has shrunk in height by 1.1mm.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Hisense PL1 4K laser ultra short throw projector launches with 2,100 lumens brightness
The Hisense PL1 ultra short throw projector has arrived in Europe, now available in countries including the UK, Italy and France. Showcased at CES 2023, the gadget has a 4K UHD resolution and a screen size of 80 to 120-in (~203 to 305 cm). A DLP laser light source can generate up to 2,100 lumens brightness and is expected to last 25,000 hours. The company claims the laser projector consumes half as much energy as the equivalent LCD TV.
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro draw closer to launch with powerful chipsets on board
According to a new leak, Xiaomi is currently working on its next-gen mainstream tablets. These devices, expected to be the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi 6 Pro, are tipped to debut with Snapdragon 800-series SoCs and could launch in Q2 alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Android Chinese Tech Leaks /...
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs soon as first CCS Magic Dock appears in California
After open-sourcing its proprietary charging kit for other EV makers and calling it the North American Charging System (NACS), Tesla is now gearing up to let those same automakers use the global CCS standard on Supercharger stalls in the US directly. The ingenious combined NACS/CCS Supercharger stations may be called Magic Docks and they seemingly include a detachable CCS adapter on the standard connector, so that both Tesla and non-Tesla electric cars can top up from the same stall.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
Beelink SEi12 Pro: Mini-PC now orderable with Intel Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P processors
Beelink is now selling the SEi12 Pro, a mini-PC that the company presented in November. For some reason, Beelink does not carry barebones units itself, with MINIXPC doing so instead. As its name suggests, the SEi12 Pro utilises 12th Gen Intel Core processors, with the company offering the Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P to choose from at this stage.
OnePlus Keyboard leak hints at traditionalist design and mystery big red button
OnePlus has unveiled its new "Featuring" project dedicated to new products that are quite a departure from its usual mobile device offerings, starting with a new PC-compatible keyboard. Now, the blog 91Mobiles claims to have laid hands on an image of this first-gen accessory - well, the upper right corner of it, that is.
Sony Float Run launches to set users free from in-ear bud instability while working out
Sony has just followed its innovative LinkBuds up with Float Run, a whole new type of earphone pitched at those who like to keep their audio peripherals on them while staying active. The Japanese electronics stalwart has come up with the term "off-ear" to describe the Float Run buds, which,...
BMW software update improves Digital Key and adds app-based Remote Control Parking
BMW has announced a software update for millions of eligible vehicles globally. The update includes new functions for the BMW Digital Key, which allows you to lock, unlock and start your car via the My BMW app. Users can now share vehicle access between iPhone and Android smartphones. Plus, you can activate a Digital Key directly in the vehicle via an activation code without needing the physical key.
ViewSonic VG56V-series up-to-2K monitors launch with adjustable stands, powered USB type-C ports - and pop-up webcams
Pop-up cameras may have gone out of fashion among Android devices; however, ViewSonic now maintains that they have a valid, if not "revolutionary", role in larger-screen devices. To this end, the new VG56V Series monitors have debuted as first-gen "webcam docking" monitors from the California-based company. ViewSonic has developed its...
Motorola Moto G13: Pricing and specifications emerge for upcoming mid-range model
It seems that Motorola is preparing to release a raft of new mid-range smartphones soon, with the Moto G13 likely to serve as the entry-level edition in this year's Moto G series. According to The Tech Outlook, the Moto G13 will offer slightly worse hardware than the Moto G23, which also leaked recently. Based on various leaks, Motorola will mainly distinguish the Moto G13 and Moto G23 with different cameras.
Revengeful Tesla drivers plug in Model 3 and Model Y that unnecessarily occupy Supercharger spots
The rather controversial trend is intended to teach drivers of a Tesla Model Y or Model 3, which is parked in a Supercharger spot but not plugged into the charger, a much needed lesson. The resulting idle fees can quickly add up as Tesla currently charges up to US$1 per minute.
MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 powered by 3 nm Apple M3 expected to launch in H2 2023
Apple may launch the MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 sometime in the second half of 2023, according to supply chain information. The upcoming MacBook Airs will be powered by the Apple M3 SoC, which will be fabbed on TSMC's considerably expensive N3E process. Apple recently announced the M2...
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
LONDON — (AP) — Microsoft said it's investigating problems with its online services including its Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services....
Abxylute: New Android gaming handheld showcased before US$200 crowdfunding campaign
Abxylute, a start-up, has announced plans to enter the Android gaming handheld market. Primarily, the Abxylute should be best suited for game streaming from services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Link. However, its MediaTek MT8385 chipset, known as the Genio 350, should prove powerful for some light retro gaming.
