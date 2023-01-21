After open-sourcing its proprietary charging kit for other EV makers and calling it the North American Charging System (NACS), Tesla is now gearing up to let those same automakers use the global CCS standard on Supercharger stalls in the US directly. The ingenious combined NACS/CCS Supercharger stations may be called Magic Docks and they seemingly include a detachable CCS adapter on the standard connector, so that both Tesla and non-Tesla electric cars can top up from the same stall.

HAWTHORNE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO