7th, 8th graders at Wilbur Cross Elementary to remain at school until issue resolved with BOE

Seventh and eighth-grade students at Wilbur Cross Elementary School in Bridgeport will return Monday .

They were supposed to transfer to Thomas Hooker School starting Monday due to teacher vacancies.

The plan is on hold until the issue is resolved at the Board of Education meeting.

The issue was not solved at Tuesday's meeting, and a virtual meeting was slated for Friday morning but was rescheduled.

There will be an in-person Board of Education meeting Monday at 6 p.m. and this topic is on the agenda.