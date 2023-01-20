ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sumner County Source

TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children

State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN. Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly winners in December leading up to […] The post TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children appeared first on Sumner County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
TENNESSEE STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
247Sports

Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers

Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 123)

This past week, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church recognized the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance on Saturday, January 14. At 8 am members, friends and the community gathered at Corinthian Church as a part of this historic day of celebration and recognition. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr....
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
courieranywhere.com

TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Voices of the Valley clip for social media

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Body scanner promises prison security enhancement

In an effort to increase and enhance security, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced the implementation of new technology. According to a recent press release, every person entering a TDOC prison will be required to be screened by a full-body scanner. TDOC is promising that the new technology enhances its...
TENNESSEE STATE

