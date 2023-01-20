Read full article on original website
TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children
State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. is pleased to recognize Ezekiel Walters as the winner of the $5,000 Grand Prize in the 2022 TNStars Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. His grandmother, Margie Huff, entered the contest on behalf of Ezekiel, a 9-year-old from LaFollette, TN. Four Tennessee children were selected as weekly winners in December leading up to […] The post TNStars 529 College Savings Program Awards $6,000 in Scholarships to Five Tennessee Children appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
Nashville Zoo offering up internships
Being an intern at the Nashville Zoo is a great opportunity for young college-aged men and women interested in animal care and zoo operations to get hands-on experience.
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 123)
This past week, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church recognized the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance on Saturday, January 14. At 8 am members, friends and the community gathered at Corinthian Church as a part of this historic day of celebration and recognition. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr....
WKRN
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22
WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
courieranywhere.com
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
WATE
Voices of the Valley clip for social media
WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
The Tomahawk
Body scanner promises prison security enhancement
In an effort to increase and enhance security, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced the implementation of new technology. According to a recent press release, every person entering a TDOC prison will be required to be screened by a full-body scanner. TDOC is promising that the new technology enhances its...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
