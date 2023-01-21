Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech Track and Field Ranked in Top 10
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Texas Tech track and field programs landed inside the top of 10 in the first installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings poll Monday afternoon. The men claimed the No. 2 spot while the women were ranked...
937theeagle.com
Lady Raider Tennis Earns Double-Header Sweep
LUBBOCK, Texas – After only dropping one point all day, the Red Raiders collected two dominant wins on Sunday after downing Abilene Christian, 6-1, and sweeping UTEP, 7-0. TTU 6, ACU 1 Recap:. The Red Raiders (3-0) won their second-consecutive doubles point after picking up wins on courts one...
Comments / 0