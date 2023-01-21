Read full article on original website
Related
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says
The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
China Supplying Russia With Technology Despite Sanctions—Report
The Silverado think tank has found that sanctions-hit Russia can still get semiconductors and its supply chains for many products have rebounded.
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
newsnationnow.com
Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Comments / 0