Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
americanmilitarynews.com

US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says

The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...

