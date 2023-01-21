ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Rising egg prices leading more mid-Missourians to raise poultry

COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as $6 at local grocery stores. But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely. Samantha George and her...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Missouri’s Coldest January on Record

Missouri, also called the “Show Me State,” is located in the midwestern United States. It is in Tornado Alley and is widely known for its numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Moreover, the weather overall can be pretty extreme and varied, with temperatures rising and dropping drastically within hours. Although its winters aren’t as harsh as those in other northern states, the temperatures can sometimes be extremely low. Since January is generally considered the coldest month of winter, let’s discover which year claims Missouri’s coldest January on record!
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Gov. Parson extends relief for former Gygr-Gas customers

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday, extending the amount of time that Gygr-Gas liquefied petroleum gas containers can be filled by other Missouri propane companies. The original executive order was set to expire Jan. 31. It will now expire on Feb. 28, unless it is...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Longtime former Missouri lawmaker appointed to higher education board

Missouri’s governor has appointed a familiar name in Jefferson City and in southwest Missouri to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Former State Sen. David Sater (R-Cassville) served eight years in the Missouri Senate, before being forced out by term limits in 2020. He also previously served in the Missouri House.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State awards $30 million in funding to help companies find and train workers

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday morning that 19 companies have been awarded a collective $30 million in funding to help find and train new workers. The announcement comes after Parson first promised the initiative during his State of the State Address. It came via press release which detailed how much money each company will receive as well as the specific training it will support.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

DHSS publishes new dashboard for federal funding spending

JEFFERSON CITY– A new dashboard published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) now allows users to see how nearly $1.2 billion in federal funding is being spent in Missouri. Following Gov. Mike Parson's budget recommendations last week, the dashboard shows how funding for COVID-19 is...
MISSOURI STATE

