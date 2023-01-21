ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Germany Okays A Dozen Polish Tanks For Ukraine. Hundreds More Could Follow.

In an important reversal, the German government this weekend signaled it wouldn’t try to stop the government of Poland from supplying German-built Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian army. The go-ahead for a Leopard 2 transfer, uttered on French television by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, could free up...
msn.com

NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9

NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy