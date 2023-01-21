Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
msn.com
Germany Okays A Dozen Polish Tanks For Ukraine. Hundreds More Could Follow.
In an important reversal, the German government this weekend signaled it wouldn’t try to stop the government of Poland from supplying German-built Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian army. The go-ahead for a Leopard 2 transfer, uttered on French television by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, could free up...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
msn.com
NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9
NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.
Maybe rats didn't spread the Black Death after all, new evidence suggests
Recent research suggests rats may not have played the critical role in keeping plague going in Europe.
msn.com
Leopard 2 Tanks From All Over Europe Are Heading To Ukraine As German Resistance Collapses
Germany on Tuesday not only signed off on Poland’s request to export German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine—Berlin also will donate its own small batch of the world-class tanks. And now the Leopard 2s could pile up fast. Norway on Tuesday followed Germany’s and Poland’s leads and pledged...
Comments / 1