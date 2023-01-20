Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
DMPTool now available for OHIO researchers
As mentioned in a previous OHIO News article, Important information for OHIO researchers about Data Management Plans, many federal funders are now requiring researchers to provide detailed Data Management Plans (DMPs) for all grant submissions. Ohio University researchers can use DMPTool, a free online platform, to create, modify, and save DMPs for their research projects.
ohio.edu
Pilot referral bonus program for Culinary Services permanent positions
Ohio University Culinary Services is excited to announce the continuation of the Referral Bonus Program for recruitment through May 1, 2023. This program would give a $1,000 bonus to any Ohio University employee who refers a candidate (new hire) to apply for a full time Culinary Services job posting, if that candidate is then hired and has been employed and in active pay status for at least 60 working days. New hires referred through this program cannot have been employed by OHIO in the last 12 months (not counting student employment).
About 100 protest Artifacts for anti-trans signage, business practices
An initial crowd of about 30 people grew to more than 100 Saturday as people of all ages protested Artifacts Galley and its owner Amy Mangano. Artifacts, located at the intersection of West State and Court streets, has been a longtime staple of the uptown Athens business community. It offers ceramics, jewelry, T-shirts and more, catering to a more bohemian, college-age crowd. The protest, organized by Rylee Lee and Kaycie...
Representative from Scioto County nominated to be Director of Ohio Department of Agriculture
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Rep. Brian Baldridge (R-District 90) has been nominated to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) says Baldridge is a seventh-generation farmer that has operated Baldridge Farms, which has both livestock and crop production. Prior to serving as a State Representative, Baldridge was […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Purchases 40 Acres of Land at Glaciers Park
Fairfield County – 40 acres of land is in transition to be a new public land use from the Fairfield county park district. On December 13, 2022, Joyce Hague and David Hague of The Bill and Joyce Hague Foundation presented a check for $ 160,000.00 to Marcey Shafer, Director of Fairfield County Park District. Those monies will go to purchase two sections of Two Glaciers park in Madison township.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
WHIZ
The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded. Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the […]
Circleville police says almost 40 complaints of vandalism filed in last 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Streets throughout Circleville are riddled with blankets, plastic tarps and trash bags draped over vehicle windows. Kathy Kempton has lived in Circleville all her life. The last eight years she’s lived on East Union Street. Wednesday night, her vehicle was one of many this week...
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
WTAP
OSHP investigation a one-vehicle fatal crash in Newport Township
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 20 (Sandhill Road) between Jett Hill and Kennon Lane, Marietta Township, in Washington County. According to a release from the OSHP, the crash occurred around 5:50 am on...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
