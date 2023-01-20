Ohio University Culinary Services is excited to announce the continuation of the Referral Bonus Program for recruitment through May 1, 2023. This program would give a $1,000 bonus to any Ohio University employee who refers a candidate (new hire) to apply for a full time Culinary Services job posting, if that candidate is then hired and has been employed and in active pay status for at least 60 working days. New hires referred through this program cannot have been employed by OHIO in the last 12 months (not counting student employment).

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO