(The Center Square) – Texas smashed its job growth record again in December, setting another all-time record for 14 consecutive months. Employers added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December and more than 650,000 last year, to bring total employment to a new high of 13,705,500 as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Not so long ago, billionaire Elon Musk spent more time talking about Mars, rockets, electric cars and saving humanity than he did politics. Something in Texas’ water must have gotten to him since he moved here in 2020. We wonder if his increasing forays into politics, combined with the...
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to add jobs, helping to fuel Texas’ record-breaking job growth. In December, Texas broke it’s previous all-time record for job growth, as it has for 14 consecutive months. Similarly, since the COVID-19-related shutdowns in 2020...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night. Slushy snow may accumulate up to a...
Tyler High School and five other East Texas high school football teams are the official state finalists of Texas for the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Sunday. The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football...
