The Staten Island Advance

Mid-week storm could deliver snow to New York City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A midweek storm may threaten New York City’s prolonged snow drought, though the exact path of the system remains uncertain. Cold, dry air is expected to be in place for the first half of the week ahead of precipitation that is forecasted to deliver snow to Staten Island Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
nymetroweather.com

Accumulating snow possible in NYC on Wednesday as a complex storm approaches

Nope, that’s not a typo. Forecast model guidance has come into agreement on the track of a midweek storm system that could bring periods of snow to the NYC Metro before a change to rain. The intricacies of the system – including the timing and intensity of precipitation before the change to rain – are still uncertain and will ultimately determine just how impactful the storm system is.
New York Post

Storm to drench New York as city experiences longest stretch without snow

The Big Apple’s snow drought is set to continue at least for the next few days — with rain instead expected to drench the region late into Monday. Flakes may fall on some parts of the Northeast Sunday, but not New York, as the city experiences its longest stretch without significant snowfall in recent history. “It’s just rain between now and this time tomorrow,” Fox meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Sunday. A storm is expected to bring a torrential downpour Sunday into Monday along the I-95 corridor all the way to Boston, as well as in the New York metro area. While...
The Staten Island Advance

National Weather Service: No snow in the forecast for NYC, but wet weekend predicted

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – While parts of New York will see snowfall this coming week, Staten Island will see more rain than anything. Staten Islanders should expect a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 32. Temperatures will increase to mid-40s for Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain precipitation mainly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
fox5ny.com

NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport

NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York

Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York. All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The jackpot for the Powerball has passed the half-a-billion dollar mark and is currently sitting at $502 million dollars. That means someone in New York could get themselves a massive payday if they take home the jackpot.
westviewnews.org

Rats and Trash on Charles

I don’t have a death wish. If you see me walking in the middle of the street on my way home at night, it’s because I’m trying to avoid stepping on multiple rats from the trash piles scurrying in front of me. I love the West Village. I grew up on Charles Street in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Aside from times being simpler, the streets were cleaner and the rat population did not outnumber that of humans by multitudes. But today, our block is under siege. Many building managements on Charles Street, as well as on Waverly Place, are not doing their job to manage trash and keep the streets clean. The result is, you guessed it: rats. Besides the nuisance and stress of living alongside rodents, there are many detri-ments to sharing our streets with them. They carry multiple harmful diseases, and can damage property by eating through wires and plant material. I have had to spend many dollars on prevention by putting mesh on all plant material on my property so rats don’t burrow and nest. And, oh, have you ever seen a flat rat? If not, take a look on the street on Charles Street. More than once have I seen a rat squished completely to pancake flatness from being run over. My high school daugh-ter has a particularly hard time with this…what childhood memories. While I understand that this is a city-wide problem, I also know that Charles Street between Greenwich Avenue and Wa-verly Place and Waverly between Charles and West 10th Streets are particularly in-fested. A check on the rat map of NYC can show you this by color-blocking these streets in red. Neighboring streets are colorblocked in yellow, showing low-to-no rat population. This is proof that lack of sanita-tion and trash disposal on the block is the direct contributor. The nights leading up to garbage collec-tion are particularly disgusting. Trash is strewn about and there aren’t proper recep-tacles to hold it. I’ve seen things I probably shouldn’t in that trash area, but as a seasoned New Yorker I take a sip of my coffee and move on. Then, on the evening before trash collec-tion, a little elf seems to come and clean it up and place the bags on the sidewalk. But, that magic moment doesn’t last long. Soon, it’s feast time on the sidewalk. I’ve dreamed of getting a pair of stilts to walk down the street. Sometimes I feel like I’m in a video game called “Don’t step on the rats.” After the garbage trucks collect the bags the next morning, you can see what managed to seep out of the multiple holes the rats made in the bags overnight. Somehow, I’ve gotten used to walking over avocado pits and dirty diapers at 8:00 a. m. I’ve reached out to the management of one of the buildings many times, to no avail. Unfortunately, I’ve had to call 311 and make complaints multiple times, as this problem has now begun to seep into my outdoor liv-ing space. But violations don’t seem to be helping solve the problem either. I am writing this not only to complain and air my grievances, but to implore you, as West Villagers, to help in the fight against the rats. I feel strongly that garbage bags should not be allowed to be placed on the sidewalk without being placed in recepta-cles. Building owners should be motivated to keep their trash areas clean every day — to better our beautiful neighborhood. The morning after trash collection, they should be responsible for cleaning up the residual trash. Hosing the front of your building’s area would be oh so lovely. Recently, I spoke with an exterminator who has worked in the neighborhood for many years. I respect him highly because he always likes to get to the root of the pest problem and isn’t a band-aid kind of guy. When I told him that rats from neighbor-ing buildings’ trash areas were coming into my outdoor space, his response was, “I can put poison in your space, but all that will do is attract them and kill off a small percent. Your neighbors’ problem is now your prob-lem.” And so, I leave you with this — the only way this problem can be controlled is if we do it together.
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
