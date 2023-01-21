No. 7 Texas vs. West Virginia preview and predictions

No. 7 Texas travels to West Virginia on Saturday looking for a bounce-back victory in Big 12 Conference play. Texas looks to stay in the top half of the Big 12 standings, while West Virginia hopes to climb out of the cellar,

The Longhorns enter this road matchup following a loss to No. 12 Iowa State, dropping Texas to 4-2 in league action. Texas needs a solid performance to escape the road trip with a 1-1 record.

West Virginia got off to an abysmal 0-5 start against Big 12 competition but upset No. 14 TCU this week. The Mountaineers are better than their record may suggest, losing many games by narrow margins.

Texas has enjoyed its share of success vs. West Virginia in recent history. The Longhorns have won seven of the nine last meetings in the series, including three of four on the road.

Tre Mitchell is a familiar face for Texas in the game. The former Longhorn big man is averaging 13.2 points and six rebounds for West Virginia this season.

Key players: Texas

G Marcus Carr

F Timmy Allen

F Dylan Disu

Key players: West Virginia

G Erik Stevenson

F Tre Mitchell

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

