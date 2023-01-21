According to reports, Jay-Z might perform alongside DJ Khaled at the Grammys. Jay-Z could grace the stage at the Grammys this year, according to a new report. With the Grammys just weeks away, everyone is eager to find out who will be performing at this year’s event. On Wednesday, Grammys announced the first string of performers: Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and more. However, there are more names to emerge in the near future.

2 HOURS AGO