Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Writers Guild Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Film Screenplay Nominations
The Writers Guild has revealed its nominations in the categories of original, adapted and documentary screenplay. A complete list of the 2023 WGA movie nominees follows.More from The Hollywood ReporterRazzie Awards Organizers Apologize and Remove 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong From Nominee Ballot After BacklashGrammys: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile Among First Round of PerformersLouis Garrel's Heist Comedy 'The Innocent,' Procedural 'The Night of the 12th' Lead France's Cesar Awards Nominations ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Everything Everywhere All At Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24 The Fabelmans, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures The Menu, Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy;...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Might Perform At Grammys: Report
According to reports, Jay-Z might perform alongside DJ Khaled at the Grammys. Jay-Z could grace the stage at the Grammys this year, according to a new report. With the Grammys just weeks away, everyone is eager to find out who will be performing at this year’s event. On Wednesday, Grammys announced the first string of performers: Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and more. However, there are more names to emerge in the near future.
hotnewhiphop.com
2023 Oscars Snubs Angers Internet: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Jordan Peele
People are once again calling out the Oscars after nominations landed this morning. Another year, another award season, and this time, the Oscars are commanding attention. Today, the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced, and while some are celebrating, others are questioning why several notable features and actors didn’t receive nods.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chuck D Responds To Rick Rubin’s “60 Minutes” Comments
Chuck D defended Rick Rubin on Twitter after the legendary producer admitted to knowing “nothing about music.”. Chuck D took to Twitter to defend the legendary music producer Rick Rubin after his recent appearance on 60 Minutes. During the interview, Rubin admitted to knowing “nothing about music.”. “No....
hotnewhiphop.com
Justin Bieber’s Music Catalog Sells For Over $200 Million
The Canadian crooner signed a deal with the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, earning him an astounding payday. In the years since he first rose to fame as a young boy singing covers on YouTube, Justin Bieber has gifted his fans with an expansive listening library. It all began in 2009 with his My World EP. Afterward, the Canadian creative satisfied the masses with releases like Journals, Believe, and most recently, Justice.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z
50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
Comments / 0