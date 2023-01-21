After months of rumors, the Lakers have finally made a trade to upgrade their roster. Here are our NBA Trade Grades for their deal to land Rui Hachimura. Just a few days after a candid postgame interview seemed to indicate Rui Hachimura was frustrated in Washington, the Wizards have found him a new home. Shams Charania has reported the Lakers are finalizing a deal to send Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Hachimura.

