Columbus, NE

kmaland.com

4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Shinedown coming to Lincoln in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rock band Shinedown is making a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. On Monday, the band announced its Revolutions Live Tour, which will begin in Michigan on April 3. Shinedown will be coming to Lincoln on April 25. Three Days Grace and From Ashes...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Orangemen advance to conference semifinal with 71-63 win over Ralston

BEATRICE - A high scoring affair went the way of the Orangemen on Tuesday night as Beatrice avenged Friday nights loss to Ralston with a 71-63 win in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament quarterfinal. The Orangemen fell to the Rams on Friday night 68-60, and in the conference tournament third place...
RALSTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bandoumel to miss remainder of 2022-23 season

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (pronounced BAN-due-mell) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s game at Penn State. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from Quebec City, Quebec, suffered the injury...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
MILFORD, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County

NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures today of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus PD warns citizens of scammers

COLUMBUS. Neb. -- The Columbus Police Department said that there are unknown people making phone calls identifying themselves as being from the department. According to CPD, the unknown person is telling people that CPD has their loved one in custody and to pay an amount of money for them to be released.
COLUMBUS, NE

