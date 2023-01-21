Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Impersonator Joseph Hall goes full Elvis on Channel 8’s ‘Midday’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s own Joseph Hall, a renowned Elvis impersonator, stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Tuesday to promote an upcoming show. Hall is performing on Feb. 4 for “Viva Lied Vegas,” a fundraiser at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The doors...
kmaland.com
4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
klkntv.com
Shinedown coming to Lincoln in April
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rock band Shinedown is making a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in April. On Monday, the band announced its Revolutions Live Tour, which will begin in Michigan on April 3. Shinedown will be coming to Lincoln on April 25. Three Days Grace and From Ashes...
News Channel Nebraska
Orangemen advance to conference semifinal with 71-63 win over Ralston
BEATRICE - A high scoring affair went the way of the Orangemen on Tuesday night as Beatrice avenged Friday nights loss to Ralston with a 71-63 win in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament quarterfinal. The Orangemen fell to the Rams on Friday night 68-60, and in the conference tournament third place...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
doniphanherald.com
Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot
OMAHA -- The picture of the flower girl and ring bearer hangs in the living room of the West Omaha home, right next to the TV. It serves a dual purpose. Newlyweds Tyler and Kristina Kanne love to look at it, and it’s proof that they really did walk up the aisle together in 1999, 23 years before they officially tied the knot.
News Channel Nebraska
Bandoumel to miss remainder of 2022-23 season
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (pronounced BAN-due-mell) will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s game at Penn State. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from Quebec City, Quebec, suffered the injury...
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo brings big bucks to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday to celebrate all things hunting. From food to equipment vendors, there was something waiting to be found around every corner at the Nebraska Deer and Game Expo. Luke Wallace, a vendor...
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
1011now.com
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice. It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha
Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County
NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures today of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
WOWT
Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
KETV.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
doniphanherald.com
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
North Platte Telegraph
Sisters hold firm that first Reuben was made by their father — at Lincoln's Cornhusker Hotel
Revenge, it's been said, is best served cold. The same is true with the Reuben sandwich, says Sandy Cox. "That's the way it was meant to be served — cold," said Cox, who arrives at that opinion on pretty good authority. Her father, she insists, is also the father...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus PD warns citizens of scammers
COLUMBUS. Neb. -- The Columbus Police Department said that there are unknown people making phone calls identifying themselves as being from the department. According to CPD, the unknown person is telling people that CPD has their loved one in custody and to pay an amount of money for them to be released.
Likely Taste of Omaha return to Elmwood Park surprises, frustrates neighbors
All signs point to the Taste of Omaha likely returning to Elmwood Park for one more year, Event Director Mike Mancuso told 3 News Now on Friday.
Comments / 0