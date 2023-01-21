ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

New report reveals more La. teachers choosing to stay in classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More Louisiana teachers are choosing to remain in their classrooms instead of retiring or switching professions, according to a new report from the Louisiana Department of Education. According to the report, overall teacher retention has jumped two points to 86%. Meanwhile, first-year teacher retention in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

