KPLC TV
New report reveals more La. teachers choosing to stay in classroom
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More Louisiana teachers are choosing to remain in their classrooms instead of retiring or switching professions, according to a new report from the Louisiana Department of Education. According to the report, overall teacher retention has jumped two points to 86%. Meanwhile, first-year teacher retention in...
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
First Alert Forecast: Severe threat has ended across SWLA, turning cooler now
Submit photos of storm damage HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is out of the severe threat after numerous tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a line of storms moved through the area. No tornadoes have been confirmed yet, but KPLC is checking out several reports of damage.
Suburban Detroit boy, 5, dies after wandering away from home
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his suburban Detroit home on a night of subfreezing temperatures was pronounced dead after officers found him, police said. The Clinton Township Police Department said officers were sent to search for the boy after he was reported...
